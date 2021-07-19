Boris Johnson’s Failure to Open Covid Investigation This Year Shamefully Says Sage Advisor | Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson’s failure to open a public inquiry into Covid this year is a disgrace that relies on political maneuvering to protect his reputation, according to a senior government science adviser. Sir Jeremy Farrar’s comments came in the third excerpt from his book Spike The Virus vs The People: The Inside Story, where he claims Johnsons pledges to wait until 2022 to begin investigating what is happening. has gone with the management of the pandemic is for no reason other than political maneuvering. Farrar, an infectious disease expert and member of the Government’s Science Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said the UK must learn lessons to honor the dead. He warned that it was already clear the type of issues that needed to be addressed if a future pandemic was going to have a less devastating impact than Covid. We need independent and rigorous assessments of political and structural capacity, which I believe was lacking in the UK at the start of this crisis (and throughout this crisis in some ministers), he writes in the excerpt published in the Times. Farrar’s latest comments come after he revealed he almost stepped down as a member of Sage following Johnson’s decision not to lock the UK down last fall. By not entering a lockdown in September, the outbreak in the UK had to continue on its upward trajectory, he wrote. The decision not to act favored the conditions for the arrival and then the domination of new variants, which had such a dramatic impact. The transmission was already eluding us. It was a slow-motion disaster. It was the darkest moment of the pandemic. I began to question the value of giving advice to an organization that chose not to use it, he said. Farrar, who heads the Wellcome Trust, one of the world’s largest philanthropic organizations, said not trying to learn from Covid early was a shame and 2022 was too long to wait. There is absolutely no reason [for the delay], aside from political maneuvering, he said. Farrar criticized Boris Johnson’s lack of strategic thinking at the start of the pandemic, describing what ensued as organizational chaos. He [Johnson] seated at one end of a table, waving his arms as he made offers to buy millions of tests of uncertain provenance, brushing aside the concerns of others in the room who rightly thought the test kits needed a degree of quality control, he writes. A Downing Street spokesperson said: We want to learn lessons quickly and the investigation will report back within a reasonable time, but the end of the lockdown is not the end of the pandemic. Spring 2022, after the pressures one can expect on the NHS during the winter, is therefore a good time to start the investigation.

