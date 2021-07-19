Plesiran in United States during emergency PPM, Minister of Investment demands authorization from Jokowi





Earlier, Indigo Network legal observer Radian Syam said President Jokowi was “missed” by the departure of the two ministers amid a PPKM emergency. He felt that if the departure of the two ministers received Jokowi’s blessing, it would not be a big deal. He said, in state duties or diplomatic visits to countries of destination, of course, there is a mechanism. There must be administrative communication. Or at least he is known and has obtained the approval of the Head of State. “If, for example, it turns out that this is proven to be once again ‘missing’ without authorization, the president has to assess. If it is in that language, it has to be changed or reworked. Because it matters. to do because it is also the authority of the president “, he declared when contacted by merdeka.com on Monday (7/19). He saw that President Jokowi’s anger towards his subordinates was to be applauded and appreciated. Because the president really does an in-depth assessment of his ministers who do not share the same breath as him. “So, for example, if there is a minister who is mean, the authority of the president is again to assess the minister,” he explained. We know, the tense atmosphere in a small council of ministers, Friday (7/16). It was only followed by several cabinet ministers from Advanced Indonesia. Directly headed by President Joko Widodo. The man familiarly known as Jokowi could no longer contain his disappointment. No more compromises. Look at the behavior of the members of his cabinet. The report goes to the president’s office. Two ministers went abroad. Would be in the United States. Engage in an eight second videotape. Minister of Commerce Muhammad Luthfi and Minister of Investment / Head of the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia. They walk together. Joking and laughing. “Jokowi was angry at the meeting earlier. Because there were two ministers who went abroad. Yes, those two ministers,” a source at merdeka.com said behind the palace walls on Friday. (16/7). Visits abroad are not done on time. Conditions in the country are precarious. There has been a spike in Covid-19 cases. An emergency PPKM is put in place to limit activities. Meanwhile, his ministers flew to other parts of the continent. “Jokowi is very angry with the two ministers,” the source continued. Reporter: Dwi Aditya Putra Source: Merdeka.com

