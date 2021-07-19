Politics
A home for anti-money laundering detectives
Hello. Welcome to Europe Express.
EU agencies are gearing up for the last hurray of the week (as we are) before taking a break for the summer holidays. European Commission plans long-awaited announcement Money Laundering Prevention Pack Tomorrow, with the latest rule of law report, we should provide interesting material for the discussions with Poland and Hungary.
The European Central Bank will also hold a regular meeting of its board on Thursday. On the government side, a series of formal and informal EU ministerial meetings are held in Brussels and Slovenia.
In the UK’s ‘Freedom Day’ from today’s Covid-19 restriction, our Julius Charter juxtaposes the UK with other European countries where the delta variant has resulted in an increase in the infection.
And while the Euro Championship is over (and at first glance, Jump into an infectious disease in Italy, A place where fans from all over the country come together and party), why football Greece and Turkey..
Finally, some holiday plans: This will be the last week of Europe Express, but will be back in early September. the start of school (Back to school) Just as Brussels officials are calling for a return to the office.
This article is an on-site version of the Europe Express Newsletter. register here Send the newsletter directly to your inbox on weekday mornings
Place the quarrel
The last big EU legislative offensive before the summer break is scheduled for tomorrow. In short, the long-awaited anti-money laundering package of the European Commission writes: Sam fleming In Brussels.
FT has written For the larger proposal, the centerpiece is the Office for the Prevention of Money Laundering. It will be a brand new organization with direct corporate oversight and the power to impose fines totaling millions of euros for money laundering rule violations.
The creation of the authorities represents the EU’s most daring attempt to tackle illegal financing, sparked by numerous scandals. The authorities believe that cross-border cooperation can be whipped up while directly supervising some high-risk financial companies.
Much of the focus this week is on how the proposed rules work and how easy they are to go through the legislative process. But behind the scenes, Member States are already quietly discussing other priorities. This is where the body is placed.
AMLA, slated to open in 2024, initially only has 250 employees, so that sounds like a modest price tag. However, the battle between Member States to host EU institutions nonetheless tends to be an uphill battle.
The new EU agency will support qualified and well-paid staff and their families, as well as local businesses such as hotels and restaurants. They also tend to grow over time, given their natural tendency to seek out ways to expand their power.
the Combat The reception of the delocalized European Medicines Agency (around 20 European cities submitting bids) showed how enthusiastic these competitions could be (Amsterdam won). The European Banking Authority left the UK as well as the EMA due to Brexit, but there were eight offers before Paris won.
And past battles for the seat of government agencies have led to diplomatic mini-fights, including former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. Mocked finnish food When Helsinki bid for the European Food Safety Authority. (Italian Parma won)
With an annual budget of over 45 million euros, AMLA focuses on specific financial services within its vast authority, providing a consulting firm and legal ecosystem to serve well-funded clients. You can expect it to be spring. Around.
Frankfurt and Paris are in fierce competition to host the two rival financial centers, given that they are already home to important European institutions, including the European Central Bank in Frankfurt and the European Securities and Markets Authority in Paris. Could become.
But they are not alone. Diplomats consider Italy, which was slightly defeated in the Battle of the EMA, another possible location. The EBA bidders also included Austria and Luxembourg, but Slovakia and Spain failed the EMA proposal, and this time they got to dream.
This problem is not resolved immediately and it is impossible to predict the outcome at such an early stage. However, the decision to place AMLA can generate a lot more heat than its modest size suggests.
Chart of the day: England’s bet to reopen
Due to the upsurge in infections caused by the delta variants Netherlands And Spain, A few weeks after being lifted. The UK is now offering a ‘free day’, despite the highest number of daily cases and because authorities are struggling to test the capabilities that are part of the government’s recovery strategy. (((Click here for more details)
Hot summer on the eastern Mediterranean coast
Charges against gaiters and illegal immigrants before a football match shattered hopes for a “quiet summer” in Greece and Turkey. This was a year after tensions over maritime borders pushed NATO allies to the brink of conflict. Ayla Jean Yackley In Istanbul.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he shares Greek Prime Minister Kiriacos Mitsutakis’s desire to sever relations after the leaders meet at the NATO summit in June. Neighbors reignited a long stalemate in the waters that had been disputed earlier this year.
But last week, when the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned Greek Ambassador Ankara and registered a “strong protest” against the treatment of Istanbul’s Galatasaray club, Greek airport officials refused to accept the negative coronavirus of the player. After that, friendly footballers demanded test results and further testing which led to a small diplomatic line.
Galatasaray has withdrawn from the pre-season exhibition game against Greek Olympiacos tomorrow instead of taking the new Covid-19 test, the club said.
Greece has expressed provisional support for the EU’s “positive agenda” with Turkey. This is a comprehensive effort focused on areas of cooperation with Ankara, where EU candidates are distant prospects due to poor relations with Greece and Cyprus and human rights issues. Registration of rights.
Europe is particularly concerned about illegal immigrants from Turkey and agreed last month to provide Turkey with an additional 3 billion to encourage Ankara to prevent migrants from reaching Europe.
The Turkish Coast Guard said last week that it had rescued around 5,700 migrants in the Aegean and Mediterranean Sea earlier this year, saying all but 1,000 were pushed back into territorial waters by Greece.
Greece has denied accusations that the coast guard force migrant ships entering its waters to return to Turkish territory.
Temperatures could rise further this week as Prime Minister Erdogan heads to a Turkish-dominated outpost in northern Cyprus, celebrating the 47th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of the Mediterranean islands.
Decades of UN-backed negotiations failed to reunite Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, and Ankara and the regime it supports in the north Solidified their position This year he said it was time for the international community to recognize the sovereignty of the Turkish Cypriots.
Prime Minister Erdogan mocked his visit, promising to deliver the “good news” in a speech by the Turkish Parliament in Cyprus. Analysts remained to guess what the Turkish president would announce, but the visit would likely bolster Erdogan’s support for a two-state solution as Turkey exercises power in the eastern Mediterranean.
On Friday, the internationally recognized Cypriot government said the Turkish Coast Guard fired warning shots at Cypriot police ships, but Turkish Cypriot authorities denied this, calling it a “fictional scenario”.
What to see today
EU agriculture ministers meet in Brussels
European Commission to approve Czech reconstruction plan
.. .. ..and later this week
The European Commission will publish its annual report on the rule of law tomorrow
EU Environment Minister to meet tomorrow for informal council from Slovenia
European Central Bank Governance Council meets on Thursday
Notable, quotable
Scandinavian view: In an interview with Financial TimeThe Prime Minister of Norway said that the country’s oil production was slowing down. But she refused to come back call The International Energy Agency has said it has closed all new oil projects to tackle climate change and the need for Norwegian oil and gas, including hydrogen production, persists.
Nuclear question: Emmanuel Macron is a nuclear supporter and believes it is important for France’s green transition. But less than a year after the presidential election, he left billions of euros in trouble. Addition of a new reactor It is undecided, even if some of his rivals are firmly behind the project.
Spy journalists: More than 180 people around the world, including FT editor-in-chief Roula Khalaf, may have been spied on by the government via Israeli spyware installed on their mobile phones. According to the Guardian.. According to the report, Karaf’s phone was selected as a candidate target by the UAE when she was FT’s deputy editor.
Outside Rome: Luxury Vatican-owned condominiums in central London Subject of the complaint This is due to the locals for the “hellish noise” allegedly coming from a late night event, and some involve DJs. None of the petitioners suggested that Vatican employees attend the rally.
Recommended newsletter for you
Do you like the Trans-Europe Express? register here Delivered directly to your inbox every day at 7:00 a.m. CET. Please let us know what you think. Please let us know what you think. [email protected]..
Today’s Europe Express team: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected].. Follow us on twitter: @ Sam1Fleming, @aylajean, @valentinapop..
A home for anti-money laundering detectives Source link A home for anti-money laundering detectives
Sources
2/ https://californianewstimes.com/a-home-for-anti-money-laundering-sleuths/445322/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]