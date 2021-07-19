A home for anti-money laundering detectives

Hello. Welcome to Europe Express.

EU agencies are gearing up for the last hurray of the week (as we are) before taking a break for the summer holidays. European Commission plans long-awaited announcement Money Laundering Prevention Pack Tomorrow, with the latest rule of law report, we should provide interesting material for the discussions with Poland and Hungary.

The European Central Bank will also hold a regular meeting of its board on Thursday. On the government side, a series of formal and informal EU ministerial meetings are held in Brussels and Slovenia.

In the UK’s ‘Freedom Day’ from today’s Covid-19 restriction, our Julius Charter juxtaposes the UK with other European countries where the delta variant has resulted in an increase in the infection.

And while the Euro Championship is over (and at first glance, Jump into an infectious disease in Italy, A place where fans from all over the country come together and party), why football Greece and Turkey..

Finally, some holiday plans: This will be the last week of Europe Express, but will be back in early September. the start of school (Back to school) Just as Brussels officials are calling for a return to the office.

Place the quarrel

The last big EU legislative offensive before the summer break is scheduled for tomorrow. In short, the long-awaited anti-money laundering package of the European Commission writes: Sam fleming In Brussels.

FT has written For the larger proposal, the centerpiece is the Office for the Prevention of Money Laundering. It will be a brand new organization with direct corporate oversight and the power to impose fines totaling millions of euros for money laundering rule violations.

The creation of the authorities represents the EU’s most daring attempt to tackle illegal financing, sparked by numerous scandals. The authorities believe that cross-border cooperation can be whipped up while directly supervising some high-risk financial companies.

Much of the focus this week is on how the proposed rules work and how easy they are to go through the legislative process. But behind the scenes, Member States are already quietly discussing other priorities. This is where the body is placed.

AMLA, slated to open in 2024, initially only has 250 employees, so that sounds like a modest price tag. However, the battle between Member States to host EU institutions nonetheless tends to be an uphill battle.

The new EU agency will support qualified and well-paid staff and their families, as well as local businesses such as hotels and restaurants. They also tend to grow over time, given their natural tendency to seek out ways to expand their power.

the Combat The reception of the delocalized European Medicines Agency (around 20 European cities submitting bids) showed how enthusiastic these competitions could be (Amsterdam won). The European Banking Authority left the UK as well as the EMA due to Brexit, but there were eight offers before Paris won.

And past battles for the seat of government agencies have led to diplomatic mini-fights, including former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. Mocked finnish food When Helsinki bid for the European Food Safety Authority. (Italian Parma won)

With an annual budget of over 45 million euros, AMLA focuses on specific financial services within its vast authority, providing a consulting firm and legal ecosystem to serve well-funded clients. You can expect it to be spring. Around.

Frankfurt and Paris are in fierce competition to host the two rival financial centers, given that they are already home to important European institutions, including the European Central Bank in Frankfurt and the European Securities and Markets Authority in Paris. Could become.

But they are not alone. Diplomats consider Italy, which was slightly defeated in the Battle of the EMA, another possible location. The EBA bidders also included Austria and Luxembourg, but Slovakia and Spain failed the EMA proposal, and this time they got to dream.

This problem is not resolved immediately and it is impossible to predict the outcome at such an early stage. However, the decision to place AMLA can generate a lot more heat than its modest size suggests.

Chart of the day: England’s bet to reopen

Due to the upsurge in infections caused by the delta variants Netherlands And Spain, A few weeks after being lifted. The UK is now offering a ‘free day’, despite the highest number of daily cases and because authorities are struggling to test the capabilities that are part of the government’s recovery strategy. (((Click here for more details)

Hot summer on the eastern Mediterranean coast

Charges against gaiters and illegal immigrants before a football match shattered hopes for a “quiet summer” in Greece and Turkey. This was a year after tensions over maritime borders pushed NATO allies to the brink of conflict. Ayla Jean Yackley In Istanbul.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he shares Greek Prime Minister Kiriacos Mitsutakis’s desire to sever relations after the leaders meet at the NATO summit in June. Neighbors reignited a long stalemate in the waters that had been disputed earlier this year.

But last week, when the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned Greek Ambassador Ankara and registered a “strong protest” against the treatment of Istanbul’s Galatasaray club, Greek airport officials refused to accept the negative coronavirus of the player. After that, friendly footballers demanded test results and further testing which led to a small diplomatic line.

Galatasaray has withdrawn from the pre-season exhibition game against Greek Olympiacos tomorrow instead of taking the new Covid-19 test, the club said.

Greece has expressed provisional support for the EU’s “positive agenda” with Turkey. This is a comprehensive effort focused on areas of cooperation with Ankara, where EU candidates are distant prospects due to poor relations with Greece and Cyprus and human rights issues. Registration of rights.

Europe is particularly concerned about illegal immigrants from Turkey and agreed last month to provide Turkey with an additional 3 billion to encourage Ankara to prevent migrants from reaching Europe.

Ingram Pinn / Financial Times

The Turkish Coast Guard said last week that it had rescued around 5,700 migrants in the Aegean and Mediterranean Sea earlier this year, saying all but 1,000 were pushed back into territorial waters by Greece.

Greece has denied accusations that the coast guard force migrant ships entering its waters to return to Turkish territory.

Temperatures could rise further this week as Prime Minister Erdogan heads to a Turkish-dominated outpost in northern Cyprus, celebrating the 47th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of the Mediterranean islands.

Decades of UN-backed negotiations failed to reunite Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, and Ankara and the regime it supports in the north Solidified their position This year he said it was time for the international community to recognize the sovereignty of the Turkish Cypriots.

Prime Minister Erdogan mocked his visit, promising to deliver the “good news” in a speech by the Turkish Parliament in Cyprus. Analysts remained to guess what the Turkish president would announce, but the visit would likely bolster Erdogan’s support for a two-state solution as Turkey exercises power in the eastern Mediterranean.

On Friday, the internationally recognized Cypriot government said the Turkish Coast Guard fired warning shots at Cypriot police ships, but Turkish Cypriot authorities denied this, calling it a “fictional scenario”.

A big change is happening. .. .. The question is how fast is it going. I will not speed up politically

Scandinavian view: In an interview with Financial TimeThe Prime Minister of Norway said that the country’s oil production was slowing down. But she refused to come back call The International Energy Agency has said it has closed all new oil projects to tackle climate change and the need for Norwegian oil and gas, including hydrogen production, persists.

Nuclear question: Emmanuel Macron is a nuclear supporter and believes it is important for France’s green transition. But less than a year after the presidential election, he left billions of euros in trouble. Addition of a new reactor It is undecided, even if some of his rivals are firmly behind the project.

Spy journalists: More than 180 people around the world, including FT editor-in-chief Roula Khalaf, may have been spied on by the government via Israeli spyware installed on their mobile phones. According to the Guardian.. According to the report, Karaf’s phone was selected as a candidate target by the UAE when she was FT’s deputy editor.

Outside Rome: Luxury Vatican-owned condominiums in central London Subject of the complaint This is due to the locals for the “hellish noise” allegedly coming from a late night event, and some involve DJs. None of the petitioners suggested that Vatican employees attend the rally.

