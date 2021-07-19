What can ‘building a community with a shared future’ bring to the world?

Incorporating China’s experience and wisdom, “building a community with a shared future for mankind” is China’s flagship vision to collectively address the global challenges facing the world today. The concept was brought to the fore when the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) celebrated its centenary, as Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, stressed in his speech that China will work with others. country “to build a new type of international relations and a human community of destiny.” Since the concept was first proposed eight years ago, it has resonated louder in a world undergoing profound change unprecedented in a century.

We must continue to work to promote the construction of a human community of destiny. The Party cares about the future of humanity and wants to move forward in tandem with all progressive forces around the world. China has always strived to safeguard world peace, contribute to world development and preserve international order. – Remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the CCP Centenary Ceremony

Against unilateralism and the cold war mentality

The human species needs more than ever to oppose unilateralism to defeat the deadly pathogen, slow sea level rise, strengthen collective security and support common development. No country can meet these challenges on its own. The concept emphasizes mutual respect, discussing issues on an equal footing and coordinating responses to traditional and non-traditional threats. He advocates for a new approach to developing state-to-state relations with communication, not confrontation, and with partnership, not alliance, opposing the Cold War mentality that goes to the against the common aspiration of all countries to seek peace, development and cooperation. “We will continue to stand for cooperation over confrontation, to open rather than close our doors and to focus on mutual benefits instead of zero-sum games. We will oppose hegemony and power politics. Xi said at the CCP centennial meeting.

Anita Kiki Gebe, Deputy Joint Special Representative of the United Nations and African Union Mission in Darfur, presents a United Nations Peace Medal to a soldier from China’s 2nd Medium Utility Helicopter Unit in El-Fashir, in Sudan, July 17, 2019. / Xinhua Anita Kiki Gebe, Deputy Joint Special Representative of the United Nations and African Union Mission in Darfur, presents a United Nations Peace Medal to a soldier from China’s 2nd Medium Utility Helicopter Unit in El-Fashir, in Sudan, July 17, 2019. / Xinhua

The concept is the guiding principle of China’s international relations. It underpins China’s strategic thinking on the long-term development of its bilateral relations. China not only championed the vision, but also led by example in practice. In October 2017, “a community of destiny for mankind” was enshrined in the Constitution of the CCP and included in the preamble of the Chinese Constitution the following year. China has also actively participated in UN-centric multilateral activities, adhered to a wide range of multilateral treaties and international conventions, and promoted the peaceful settlement of key regional issues, including the Korean Peninsula issue, the Korean Peninsula issue. Iranian nuclear power and the Afghan question.

Oppose vaccine nationalism and protectionism

The global fight against COVID-19 has also fully proven that the concept is the right way for the whole world to face global challenges and build “a common health community for humanity.” China has fulfilled its solemn pledge to make vaccines a global public good. Despite limited production capacity and huge domestic demand, China has honored its commitment by providing more than 350 million doses of vaccine to the international community, including vaccine assistance to more than 80 countries and vaccine exports to more than 40 countries, making a significant contribution to reducing the “immunization deficit”.

Transport the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to Phnom Penh International Airport in Cambodia. / Xinhua Transport the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to Phnom Penh International Airport in Cambodia. / Xinhua

As a countermeasure against rising protectionism, the concept calls for promoting liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, and making economic globalization more open, inclusive and balanced so that its benefits are shared by all. China’s annual contribution to global economic growth has remained at around 30 percent, and it has practiced building an open global economy with various measures ranging from free trade zones across the country to large new ones. fairs such as the China International Trade in Services Fair in Beijing, the China International Import Expo in Shanghai and the Consumer Products Expo in Hainan. As President Xi promised on July 1, China will promote high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative so that “China’s new development achievements provide the world with new opportunities. for the march to come “.

Wide international recognition acquired