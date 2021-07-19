Politics
What can ‘building a community with a shared future’ bring to the world?
Incorporating China’s experience and wisdom, “building a community with a shared future for mankind” is China’s flagship vision to collectively address the global challenges facing the world today.
The concept was brought to the fore when the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) celebrated its centenary, as Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, stressed in his speech that China will work with others. country “to build a new type of international relations and a human community of destiny.”
Since the concept was first proposed eight years ago, it has resonated louder in a world undergoing profound change unprecedented in a century.
We must continue to work to promote the construction of a human community of destiny. The Party cares about the future of humanity and wants to move forward in tandem with all progressive forces around the world. China has always strived to safeguard world peace, contribute to world development and preserve international order.
– Remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the CCP Centenary Ceremony
Against unilateralism and the cold war mentality
The human species needs more than ever to oppose unilateralism to defeat the deadly pathogen, slow sea level rise, strengthen collective security and support common development. No country can meet these challenges on its own.
The concept emphasizes mutual respect, discussing issues on an equal footing and coordinating responses to traditional and non-traditional threats.
He advocates for a new approach to developing state-to-state relations with communication, not confrontation, and with partnership, not alliance, opposing the Cold War mentality that goes to the against the common aspiration of all countries to seek peace, development and cooperation.
“We will continue to stand for cooperation over confrontation, to open rather than close our doors and to focus on mutual benefits instead of zero-sum games. We will oppose hegemony and power politics. Xi said at the CCP centennial meeting.
Anita Kiki Gebe, Deputy Joint Special Representative of the United Nations and African Union Mission in Darfur, presents a United Nations Peace Medal to a soldier from China’s 2nd Medium Utility Helicopter Unit in El-Fashir, in Sudan, July 17, 2019. / Xinhua
Anita Kiki Gebe, Deputy Joint Special Representative of the United Nations and African Union Mission in Darfur, presents a United Nations Peace Medal to a soldier from China’s 2nd Medium Utility Helicopter Unit in El-Fashir, in Sudan, July 17, 2019. / Xinhua
The concept is the guiding principle of China’s international relations. It underpins China’s strategic thinking on the long-term development of its bilateral relations. China not only championed the vision, but also led by example in practice.
In October 2017, “a community of destiny for mankind” was enshrined in the Constitution of the CCP and included in the preamble of the Chinese Constitution the following year.
China has also actively participated in UN-centric multilateral activities, adhered to a wide range of multilateral treaties and international conventions, and promoted the peaceful settlement of key regional issues, including the Korean Peninsula issue, the Korean Peninsula issue. Iranian nuclear power and the Afghan question.
Oppose vaccine nationalism and protectionism
The global fight against COVID-19 has also fully proven that the concept is the right way for the whole world to face global challenges and build “a common health community for humanity.”
China has fulfilled its solemn pledge to make vaccines a global public good. Despite limited production capacity and huge domestic demand, China has honored its commitment by providing more than 350 million doses of vaccine to the international community, including vaccine assistance to more than 80 countries and vaccine exports to more than 40 countries, making a significant contribution to reducing the “immunization deficit”.
Transport the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to Phnom Penh International Airport in Cambodia. / Xinhua
Transport the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to Phnom Penh International Airport in Cambodia. / Xinhua
As a countermeasure against rising protectionism, the concept calls for promoting liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, and making economic globalization more open, inclusive and balanced so that its benefits are shared by all.
China’s annual contribution to global economic growth has remained at around 30 percent, and it has practiced building an open global economy with various measures ranging from free trade zones across the country to large new ones. fairs such as the China International Trade in Services Fair in Beijing, the China International Import Expo in Shanghai and the Consumer Products Expo in Hainan.
As President Xi promised on July 1, China will promote high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative so that “China’s new development achievements provide the world with new opportunities. for the march to come “.
Wide international recognition acquired
President Xi first put forward the notion of a “community with a shared future for humanity” in his 2013 speech at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.
“Humanity, living in the same global village at the same time and in the same space where history and reality meet, has increasingly appeared as a community of common destiny in which each has a few of the others, ”he said.
Today, the concept has been enshrined in various documents, including UN resolutions, and is supported by the international community.
The concept was first adopted in an official United Nations document on February 10, 2017, during the 55th session of the United Nations Commission for Social Development and it was also enshrined by the United Nations Security Council. , the Human Rights Council and the First UN Committee. Assembly, the Qingdao Declaration of the Council of Heads of State Members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Beijing Action Plan of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (2019-2021), transforming the Chinese concept into a international consensus.
According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, countries like Pakistan, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos have agreed with China to build a community of destiny to strengthen bilateral ties. Regionally, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, African countries, Arab states, and Latin American and Caribbean nations reached consensus with China on the concept.
Today, the concept takes on greater importance and relevance at the UN high-level meeting, as leaders of countries large and small, rich and poor, are expected to jointly forge solutions on issues such as as global public health, full equality and climate action.
Sources
2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-07-19/What-building-a-community-of-a-shared-future-to-bring-to-the-world–11ZSAqh6wcU/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]