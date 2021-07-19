Can Jokowi’s vaccination target of 5 million doses / day be reached?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Vaccination should be the key to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic, which can ultimately promote economic recovery, depressed for a year. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) himself has targeted Indonesia to be able to immunize up to 5 million doses per day. This ambitious goal is certainly not an easy task to achieve. “We want to continue this vaccination as soon as possible. And it has been proven that two or three days ago we could inject 2.3 million per day,” he said, presenting the average for the week. last. So far, the total population that received the first dose of vaccination is 38,909,433 people and the population that received the second dose of vaccination is 15,611,554 people. The private sector is also helping to speed up the implementation of immunization. One of them is the free vaccination program in collaboration between the Indonesian National Youth Committee DPP and the Friends of Ryano Foundation. At least 7,500 doses of vaccine are given to people 12 years of age and older. This program targets not only the general public but also residents of DKI Jakarta who are office workers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). KNPI DPP Vice President Ryano Panjaitan, in his written statement, said that immunization, especially for MSMEs, has a big impact on their business continuity. “We certainly still accept the general public who want to get vaccinated, but we also really hope that many community members with office workers and MSME actors will come as they are the engine of our economy,” said Ryano. Vaccination, he continued, could also be an important point in increasing the confidence of customers and business partners of affected MSME actors during the pandemic. “In addition to having strict health protocols in place, they must also present a certificate of having been vaccinated, so that buyers also feel safe,” he explained. DKI Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria said the same during his visit to the free vaccination booth. Making MSMEs one of the targets of this immunization program is certainly not without reason. “This is a group of people whose income is mostly daily. If they don’t work or open a business, there is no income. ” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



