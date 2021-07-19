Opposition creates row in LS, prevents Prime Minister Narendra Modi from presenting new ministers | India News





New Delhi: The Lok Sabha monsoon session started on a stormy note on Monday, with the opposition creating a ruckus and preventing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from introducing his newly inducted Union ministers to the House. As the disruption continued despite repeated calls from President Om Birla to maintain decorum, the House was adjourned after nearly 40 minutes until 2 p.m. The prime minister said he expected members of the House to show enthusiasm by typing on their desks as large numbers of those from Dalit, Scheduled Tribes and OBC communities as well as sons of farmers and those from economically backward and rural backgrounds have become ministers in the recent rejig. “However, probably some people did not like that people of this origin became ministers and that is why they are now behaving with such behavior,” said the prime minister. Modi asked the President to consider presenting the ministers with the submission of their list to the House. Responding to the Prime Minister’s call, the President announced that the House had accepted the ministers’ presentation. Criticizing the opposition for not allowing the prime minister to introduce the new ministers, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said such a thing was happening for the first time in 24 years of parliamentary career. “The strength of Parliament lies in maintaining healthy traditions. The opposition and the Treasury should maintain healthy traditions. Even if one or 50 new ministers are inducted, the entire House listens to their introduction by the Prime Minister with decorum … It’s sad, an unhappy and unhealthy approach, ”said Singh, who is also Lok Sabha’s deputy head. Earlier, four newly elected members — Maddila Gurumoorthy (YSR Congress), Mangal Suresh Angadi (BJP), MP Abdussamad Samadani (IUML), Vijayakumar (Congress) — were sworn in as the House convened after a interruption of almost four months. Following this, the Prime Minister rose to introduce the newly inducted ministers who were sworn in on July 7 following a major cabinet reshuffle. As soon as Modi stood up, opposition MPs started shouting slogans and disrupting the debate. The speaker called on members of the opposition not to disrupt the debates as it is traditional in the House for the Prime Minister to present new ministers. “You have been in power too. You should not lower the dignity of the House. You are breaking a good tradition. It is the greatest democracy and you are setting a bad precedent. I call on you to uphold the dignity of the House.” , Birla told members of the opposition. However, they did not give in. The House also paid tribute to 40 former MPs who died in recent months. Live

