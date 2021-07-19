Mixed feelings, Prime Minister Boris Johnson in quarantine marks UK ‘freedom day’

LONDON (AP) Traffic jams broke, rhythms erupted and dizzy revelers rushed to the dance floors when nightclubs in England reopened on Monday as the country lifted most remaining restrictions after more than ‘one year of lockdowns, mask warrants and other pandemic-related restrictions on freedom.

For clubbers and nightclub owners, the timing lived up to its media nickname, Freedom Day. But the big step forward on the lockdown has sparked nervousness from many Britons and concern from scientists, who say the UK is entering uncharted waters by opening up when infections do not abate but soar.

As of Monday, face masks are no longer legally required in England, and with social distancing rules removed, there is no limit to the number of people attending theatrical performances or major events.

For nightclubs, this is the first time they’ve been allowed to open in nearly 18 months, and from London to Liverpool thousands of people danced the night away on Freedom Day parties starting at midnight.

It’s a joyous occasion, said Mark Troy, who visited The Piano Works club in London. I love to dance and my whole circle of friends love to dance and we haven’t been able to do that for about a year and a half so we’re really excited about it.

The site’s social media marketing manager, Katie Moorhouse, said people yearn to get back to a good boogie.

But as entertainment companies and ravers gloat, many more are deeply concerned about the UK government’s decision to remove restrictions at a time when COVID-19 cases are on the rise due to the highly delta variant. infectious disease first identified in India. Cases topped 50,000 a day last week for the first time since January, although virus deaths so far remain relatively low.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has cut back on freedom talks in recent weeks, has urged the public to exercise caution and respect for others and the risks the disease continues to present.

To recall how volatile the situation is, the Prime Minister was spending Freedom Day in quarantine. Johnson and Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak both self-isolate for 10 days after contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

They are among hundreds of thousands of Britons who have been ordered to self-quarantine because they have been near someone who tested positive. The situation is causing staff shortages for businesses, including restaurants, car manufacturers and public transport.

Globally, the World Health Organization says cases and deaths are increasing after a period of decline, spurred by the more contagious delta variant first identified in India. Like the UK, Israel and the Netherlands have both opened wide after vaccinating most of their populations, but had to reimpose some restrictions after further outbreaks of infection. The Dutch Prime Minister admitted lifting the restrictions too early was a mistake.

In the United States, many regions ditched face coverings when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people did not need to wear them in most settings. Some states and cities are trying to decide what to do as the number of cases increases again.

UK officials have repeatedly expressed confidence that with the rollout of the vaccine in the UK, 68.3% of adults, just over half of the total population, received two doses, will maintain the threat for remote public health. But leading international scientists have described England’s Freedom Day as a threat to the whole world, and 1,200 scientists have backed a letter to British medical journal The Lancet criticizing the Tory government’s move.

I can’t think of any good realistic scenario out of this strategy I’m afraid, said Julian Tang, clinical virologist at the University of Leicester. I think that’s really a measure of the gravity of the situation.

Tang said nightclubs in particular are powerful breeding grounds. He said their main clientele, 18 to 25-year-olds, were not fully vaccinated. They don’t mask. They are in very close contact, breathing heavily, shouting very loudly to the music, dancing with different people.

It’s the perfect mixing vessel for the virus to spread and even for generating new variants, he said.

The government wants nightclubs and other crowded places to check whether customers have been vaccinated, tested negative, or have recovered from the disease.

There is no legal obligation for them to do so, however, and most say they won’t. Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association, said many owners view passes as a huge junk to customers and accuse the government of shifting the blame back to businesses.

Either the warrant or not, Kill said. It puts undue pressure on us.

Johnson’s decision to remove the legal requirement for face masks in indoor public spaces has also caused confusion. Days after the Prime Minister said masks would still be expected and recommended in crowded but not mandatory indoor locations, London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced that passengers on the capital’s subways and buses must continue to wear them .

Some retailers, like the Waterstones bookstore chain, have said they will encourage customers to keep their masks on. But many believe that implementing such policies will be tricky without the backing of the law.

The end of restrictions in England on Monday is a critical moment in Britain’s handling of the pandemic, which has killed more than 128,000 people across the country, the highest death toll in Europe after Russia. Other parts of the UK, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, are taking slightly more cautious steps to come out of the lockdown.

Salsa instructor Esther Alvero is one of the many people who say they are excited but fearful. Co-founder of Cubaneando, a company that organized salsa parties, classes and performances for gala events before the pandemic, Alvero says she has had virtually no income in the past year. His savings were gone and his dancers had to survive by taking part-time jobs as Amazon cleaners or delivery drivers.

I’m afraid but we have to survive, she added. We have no choice because the economic consequences could be worse than COVID itself.