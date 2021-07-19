Opposition targets government at start of monsoon session, PM Modi speaks in parliament: 10 updates

Take a look at the 10 updates on this great development:

1) The Prime Minister, in his traditional remarks before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament, urged the opposition to ask tough questions but allow the Center to answer them in the House.

2) The disruption by the opposition leaders drew strong criticism from Prime Minister Modi who accused them of being unable to digest the fact that a large number of new ministers are women, Dalits, tribals and those of other backward classes.

3) Prime Minister Modi said he expected members of the House to show enthusiasm by tapping on their desks to greet ministers, most of whom are from backward and rural backgrounds, many of whom are from backward and rural backgrounds. are the children of farmers.

“However, probably some people did not like that people of this origin had become ministers and that is why they are now behaving in this way,” Prime Minister Modi told Lok Sabha.

4) As the opposition continued its uproar, Prime Minister Modi tabled the list of newly inducted ministers on the House table. The Prime Minister had to abandon the exercise halfway amid a slogan shouting against rising prices and protests by opposition farmers.

5) In Rajya Sabha too, members of the opposition, including some from the Well, brandished slogans forcing repeated adjournments.

6) Expressing anguish at the conduct of protesting opposition members, Prime Minister Modi questioned their mentality behind their behavior of not allowing him to feature women, Dalits and List Tribe MPs who were appointed ministers.

The prime minister said a number of women, Dalits and those belonging to List Tribes had been appointed Union ministers, but some members of the opposition did not want to hear their names and give them back. honor due to them.

“What is that mentality?” He asked himself and said it was the first time he had seen this in the House.

7) New House Leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal said it has been a tradition since the days of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for new ministers to be introduced to the House.

Goyal condemned the behavior of opposition members and said such behavior would be detrimental to the country’s democratic traditions.

8) Criticizing the opposition for not allowing Prime Minister Modi to nominate the new ministers, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said such a thing was happening for the first time in his 24-year career parliamentary.

“The strength of Parliament lies in maintaining healthy traditions. The opposition and the Treasury should maintain healthy traditions. Even if one or 50 new ministers are inducted, the entire House listens to their introduction by the Prime Minister with decorum … It’s a sad, unhappy and unhealthy approach, ”Singh said.

9) The President called on opposition MPs not to disrupt the debates as it is traditional for the Prime Minister to introduce new ministers to the House.

“You have been in power too. You should not lower the dignity of the House. You are breaking a good tradition. It is the greatest democracy and you are setting a bad precedent. I call on you to uphold the dignity of the House.” , Birla told members of the opposition.

However, they did not give in.

10) The Prime Minister has asked the President to review the ministers presented and he would put a copy of the names on the table.

The two chambers were then adjourned

As the disruption continued despite repeated calls from President Om Birla to maintain decorum, the House was adjourned after nearly 40 minutes until 2 p.m.

Lok Sabha’s debates were later adjourned for the second time amid slogans from opposition members on various issues, including those related to rising prices and new farm laws.

Rajendra Agrawal, who chaired, adjourned the House until 3:30 p.m. just 10 minutes after the start of business at 2:00 p.m.

Agrawal urged members to return to their seats and allow the House to function normally, but as protests continued he adjourned the proceedings.

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, President Venkaiah Naidu did not allow the 17 opinions of different opposition parties to suspend the scheduled work of the chamber and address the issues raised by them.

He stated that it was not possible to deal with 17 issues at one time and assured members that all important issues would be dealt with in due course.

But the assurance did not appease opposition members who continued to protest, forcing Naidu to adjourn the House first until 2 p.m. and then until 3 p.m.

The House was then adjourned for the day amid continued opposition slogans.

With contributions from the agency

