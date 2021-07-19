Demonstration of “solidarity” in the ghost town of Cyprus before Erdogan’s visit

Varosha (Cyprus) (AFP)

Ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the Cypriot ghost town of Varosha on Tuesday, activists on both sides of the divided island made an emotional appeal for unity.

Their voices echoing on abandoned and dilapidated buildings, about fifty Greek and Turkish Cypriots held hands last Friday to form a human chain symbolizing solidarity and their desire for reconciliation.

Erdogan’s controversial visit will mark 47 years since Turkey’s invasion of northern Cyprus divided the Mediterranean island and left Varosha, a former playground for the rich and famous, a fenced-in no man’s land.

“We are in front of our homes which were looted 47 years ago,” said Nikos Karoullas, a Greek Cypriot in his sixties, during a visit to the area adjacent to the Green Line monitored by the UN.

“Our homes are inaccessible. But we say: the Turkish Cypriots are our friends, we will fight for a reunified country.”

The former Varosha resident said he originally only wanted to meet friends and show them his childhood hometown, where bougainvillea now shoot through collapsed rooftops.

But then he found out that Cypriots on both sides had come forward for a brief show of solidarity with those who had fled and lost everything decades ago.

On July 20, 1974, Turkish troops invaded northern Cyprus in response to a coup attempt to reattach the country to Greece.

The island has since been divided between the Republic of Cyprus, a Greek Cypriot majority state and a member of the European Union, and the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), recognized only by Ankara.

– ‘I want to shout’ –

Varosha, still surrounded by barbed wire, was brought under Turkish military control and left to rot, a crumbling bargaining chip during years of negotiations that failed to resolve the island’s divisions .

Then last year, on October 8, the self-proclaimed TRNC reopened Demokratias Avenue, which runs through Varosha and leads to its long golden beach.

This sparked protests in the south.

But the same month also saw the election of Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, close to Ankara and pushing for international recognition of the TRNC rather than an island-wide federation.

When Erdogan travels to Varosha, on a visit that has infuriated the Greek Cypriots, he is expected to announce the reopening of other parts of the city.

Andreas Anastassiou, 67, another former Varosha resident there last week, struggled to control his anger.

“I see the buildings are destroyed. I want to cry and I want my cry to be heard all over Cyprus,” he said.

“They stole our city from us.

According to a University of Nicosia poll of 1,000 former residents, 73% would refuse to relocate to Varosha if it was reopened under Turkish Cypriot control – a move that would go against UN resolutions.

“It’s easy for them (to) tell us to come back because they know we will say no. No one will agree to live under Turkish law,” Anastassiou said.

He pointed to a Turkish worker cementing a wall.

– This is my old school, he said raising his voice. “Look, they’ve already deleted the name! “

– ‘Death and sorrow’ –

After their reunion in a military zone where demonstrations are prohibited, Yilderim Hasoglu, a longtime Turkish Cypriot friend of Karoullas, sighed.

“I only see death and grief here, a big mess,” he said. “I have come to show my solidarity with Nikos.”

Landscapers and builders rushed to beautify Demokratias Avenue in time for Erdogan’s visit to the area which has become a magnet for tourists on bicycles or rollerblades.

Local authorities say more than 200,000 people have visited Varosha since its partial reopening, mostly Turkish Cypriot residents of the city of Famagusta – Ammochostos in Greek or Gazimagusa in Turkish – of which Varosha is a district.

Nigerian student Goodness said she saw pictures of Varosha on social media and wanted to see them for herself.

“I keep asking my friends what happened during the war and they said I should go read about it,” she said. “It’s scary too – what if there were ghosts here?” “

For Karoullas, the ghosts never left Varosha.

“We used to come here for a drink after school, to dance, to flirt,” he recalls with a smile.

He pointed to the gutted facade of the Edelweiss cafe, near the school where he was studying on the same benches as Anastassiou.

“A lot of us have fallen in love here,” he said.

