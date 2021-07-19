A request to Prime Minister Imran and Maryam: Can we keep anti-Semitism and children out of politics? – Arts & Culture





Politics is a dirty game and it only seems to be practiced in Pakistan. Lately our politicians have regressed and instead of attacking their opponents, they are attacking their children.

This is the deeply disappointing conclusion to speeches Prime Minister Imran Khan and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz gave in Kashmir this weekend.

In his speech, the Prime Minister referred to photos of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who traveled abroad in 2019 for medical treatment, attending his grandson Junaid Safdar’s polo match. UK. Junaid is the son of Maryam and Captain Safdar and used to play polo for the University of Cambridge.

“The poor should go to jail and the powerful should get NROs (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and park overseas and watch their grandsons’ polo match,” Imran said in his speech.

“This grandson who plays polo in Great Britain […] I have met so many Kashmiris in London and Manchester, ask them what kind of person can play polo there, ”the Prime Minister said, not hiding his disdain. “They will tell you that it is a king’s sport!

He said that the common man cannot play polo. “You need a lot of money to keep a horse and play polo. So tell us where this dear grandson got this money from. It’s yours [the people’s] money! ”he told the crowd.

The next day, Maryam addressed her comments about her son in her speech, but instead of taking the high road, she went even lower.

“[Junaid] is now the captain of the polo team and increases the respect of Pakistanis [abroad]. [Imran] says’ this grandson ‘goes abroad and plays polo, he doesn’t even spare the kids, “she said.” He says,’ where did he get the money to play polo ‘.

“I didn’t want to involve children in it, but the way you speak, you will get an appropriate response,” she said before launching into an anti-Semitic tirade.

“He is the grandson of Nawaz Sharifs, not the silversmiths. He is the grandson of Nawaz Sharifs, he was not raised on the knees of the Jews, ”she said.

This is Pakistani politics at its best.

Both statements are problematic and unnecessary, but apparently it is not obvious to our politicians.

Let’s start with PM Imran.

If you want to blame Nawaz Sharif for going to a polo match when he says he’s too sick to return to Pakistan and face legal action against him, do it. This is where your criticism should have ended.

To drag Nawaz’s grandson into politics just for the sake of playing a sport makes no sense. Imran Khan himself was a sportsman and his private life, including his property and knowledge, was relentlessly scrutinized. His own experience with the media digging holes in his private life should teach him not to pick on a young man who is neither in politics nor a professional player.

Yes, the main target of Imran’s speech was his political nemesis Nawaz, but there is no need to wonder where Junaid got the money to play polo from.

He has a father, mother and grandfather, all political figures that you can laugh at their sources of income, and you did. So don’t go after the kid thinking he’s just because of his family tree.

Now on to Maryam. There is so much to unpack here.

1) don’t drop another woman

Jemima Goldsmith (formerly Khan) suffered so much hatred from our people. When someone wants to take a hit on Imran Khan, Jemima and his religion inevitably become the butt of their jokes. Yes, she married a Pakistani man, but even years after her divorce she and her children are embroiled in dirty politics. She even spoke of the hatred she received from both sides of Islamophobes and anti-Semites.

As a mother and as a wife, Maryam should know not to go after another and that too, knowing full well how Jemima was personally targeted for her connection to Judaism.

2) Hold yourself to a higher standard

While Jemima frequently shares her thoughts on Pakistani politics on Twitter, her sons have conspicuously stayed on the sidelines. They never made public remarks about Pakistan, politics, or anything else. They don’t even have public accounts on social media.

Ironically, Maryam even pointed out in her speech that “he (Imran) does not spare children”, but then did the same.

“He’s not Goldsmith’s grandson,” you said, as if that was something to be ashamed of. “He was not brought up on the knees of the Jews. When you introduce someone’s religion into your argument, you know you’ve lost all credibility. Maybe we expected more from Maryam because of her own struggles or because she too was in the spotlight for being a prime minister’s child. We thought she would be above targeting children and not justify doing so just because her political opponent did the same.

3) Anti-Semitism is never acceptable

We can’t even begin to explain how out of place your “high on the knees of the Jews” comment was. If Imran Khan is all you say he is, then be better. Why are you going down to this level to improve it? Anti-Semitism or any form of hatred towards a religion has no place in politics and Maryam Nawaz should know that.

What kind of message does this send to children raised in non-Muslim homes in Pakistan? Will they be blamed? If you aspire to be a leader of this country, know that it has people of all faiths. Derogatory language regarding someone’s education, especially because of their religion, is not acceptable.

To both of us say, stop petty politics and acting like children wait, we retract the last part; children also learn to fight fairly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://images.dawn.com/news/1188041/a-request-to-pm-imran-and-maryam-can-we-keep-anti-semitism-and-children-out-of-politics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos