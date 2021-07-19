Biden transfers first Guantanamo detainee to his home country Donald Trump Joe Biden Department of Defense Cuban Arab





The Biden administration on Monday transferred an inmate out of Guantnamo Bay detention center for the first time, sending a Moroccan home years after being recommended for release.

Moroccan prisoner Abdullatif Nasser, in his 50s, was cleared for repatriation by a review board in July 2016, but remained in Guantanamo for the duration of the Trump presidency.

The Periodic Review Board process determined that Nasser’s detention was no longer necessary to protect U.S. national security, the Pentagon said in a statement on Monday. The board recommended authorization for Nasser’s repatriation, but this could not be completed until the end of the Obama administration, he said.

Nasser’s transfer could suggest that President Joe Biden is making efforts to reduce Guantanamo’s population, which now stands at 39. Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama have supported the prisoner transfer process, but he been stranded under President Donald Trump.

Trump said even before he took office that there should be no further release of Gitmo, as Guantanamo Bay is often called. They are extremely dangerous people and should not be allowed to return to the battlefield, he said at the time.

The possibility of former Guantanamo prisoners resuming hostile activities has long been a concern that has played into the release debate. The office of the director of national intelligence said in a 2016 report that about 17% of the 728 detainees who had been released had been confirmed and 12% were suspected of re-engaging in such activities.

But the vast majority of these re-engagements have taken place with former prisoners who did not pass the security exam put in place under Obama. A task force comprising agencies such as the Defense Ministry and the CIA analyzed who was being held at Guantanamo and determined who could be released and who should remain in detention.

The United States thanked Morocco for facilitating Nasser’s transfer home.

The United States commends the Kingdom of Morocco for its long-standing partnership in protecting the national security interests of the two countries, according to the Pentagon statement. The United States is also extremely grateful for the Kingdom’s willingness to support the ongoing American efforts to close the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

Nasser first learned that he was going to be released in the summer of 2016, when one of his lawyers called him to the detention center and told him that the United States had decided that he no longer represented a threat and that he could go home. He thought he would soon be back in Morocco: I’ve been there for 14 years, he said at the time. A few more months is nothing.

Nasser’s trip to the Cuban prison was a long one. He was a member of a non-violent but illegal Moroccan Sufi Islam group in the 1980s, according to his Pentagon file. In 1996 he was recruited to fight in Chechnya but ended up in Afghanistan, where he trained in an al-Qaida camp. He was captured after fighting US forces there and sent to Guantanamo in May 2002.

An unidentified military official appointed to represent him before the review board said he studied mathematics, computer science and English at Guantanamo, creating an Arabic-English dictionary of 2,000 words. The official told the board that Nasser deeply regrets his past actions and expressed confidence that he will return to the company.

