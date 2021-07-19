We call for the resignation of President Jokowi





AMBON, KOMPAS.com- Dozens of students from Pattimura University Ambon rallied to call on the government to revoke the implementation of Emergency Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM), Monday (7/19/2021). During the action in front of the Pattimura University campus, the students also demanded that President Joko Widodo resign from his post. The crowd even carried a banner with the hashtag “Decrease Jokowi”. “We demand that President Jokowi immediately resign from his post now,” shouted a student as he delivered his speech. They believe that President Joko Widodo has failed to manage the country amid the current pandemic situation. Also read: Protests against Papua’s special autonomy amid Sorong chaos after police secure dozens of protesters PPKM is considered miserable for the people Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail The implementation of the PPKM carried out from the center to the regions is considered to have no impact on the control of the corona virus and instead makes the community miserable. “The most ironic thing is that when Indonesian society is severely restricted, the government even allows foreign workers from China to continue to enter Indonesian territory freely, including Maluku,” he said. Protesters said the PPKM robbed people of their right to live not only in the capital but also in a number of parts of Indonesia, including Ambon. PPKM policies are seen as having killed the regional economy. “From Maluku, we call on President Jokowi to step down immediately, because he failed. His policy in the current predicament is actually killing the community, ”shouted another student. In addition to judging the president as a failure, the students also felt that the governor of the Moluccas Murad Ismail and the mayor of Ambon Richard Louhenapessy had also failed to manage their regions. Read also: Demonstration against the PPKM in Ambon, the students of the University of Pattimura block several roads

