Business News | Stock market and stock market news

At the close of July 19, HCL Tech shares have gained around 6% on BSE in calendar year 2021 so far, compared to a 10% increase in the benchmark Sensex.
Domestic passenger air traffic in June up 47.18% compared to May: DGCA
Bakri Eid: UP government bans gatherings of more than 50 people and animal sacrifices in public places
Domestic producers limit trade margin on oximeters, BP machines and three key devices as a setback to the Aatmanirbhar plan
Exclusive | The Ministry of Finance is not in favor of the sale of SEZs on the domestic market at reduced rights
Mumbai Rains News LIVE Updates: 3 people fear drowning in Raigarh, IMD sounds ‘red alert’ for Mumbai
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports 1,628 new COVID cases, 2,744 recoveries and 22 deaths in last 24 hours
Navjot Singh Sidhu appointed leader of the Punjab Congress with immediate effect
Blackstone seals deal to acquire majority stake in electronics technology company Simplilearn
Microsoft Exchange email hack was caused by China, US says
Impact Q1: Analysts prefer Infosys to TCS, Wipro in the short to medium term, here’s why
Punjab National Bank, IDBI, Bank of India, among others quit ARCs as they prepare to create Bad Bank
Self-isolating British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls for caution as COVID-19 lockdown legally ends in England
- 2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo first test OVERDRIVE
New trends
|Last name
|Price
|Switch
|% variation
|Sbi
|427.90
|-2.10
|-0.49
|ntpc
|121.40
|2.30
|1.93
|Indiabulls Hsg
|270.85
|-4.70
|-1.71
|Rec.
|151.40
|-0.25
|-0.16
