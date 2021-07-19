Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

 















Money control






















At the close of July 19, HCL Tech shares have gained around 6% on BSE in calendar year 2021 so far, compared to a 10% increase in the benchmark Sensex.

HCL Tech Q1 profit increases 10% yoy to Rs 3,214 crore, revenue to Rs 20,068 crore


  • Domestic passenger air traffic in June up 47.18% compared to May: DGCA

  • Bakri Eid: UP government bans gatherings of more than 50 people and animal sacrifices in public places

  • Domestic producers limit trade margin on oximeters, BP machines and three key devices as a setback to the Aatmanirbhar plan

  • Exclusive | The Ministry of Finance is not in favor of the sale of SEZs on the domestic market at reduced rights

  • Mumbai Rains News LIVE Updates: 3 people fear drowning in Raigarh, IMD sounds ‘red alert’ for Mumbai

  • Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports 1,628 new COVID cases, 2,744 recoveries and 22 deaths in last 24 hours

  • Navjot Singh Sidhu appointed leader of the Punjab Congress with immediate effect

  • Blackstone seals deal to acquire majority stake in electronics technology company Simplilearn

  • Microsoft Exchange email hack was caused by China, US says

  • Impact Q1: Analysts prefer Infosys to TCS, Wipro in the short to medium term, here’s why

  • Punjab National Bank, IDBI, Bank of India, among others quit ARCs as they prepare to create Bad Bank

  • Self-isolating British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls for caution as COVID-19 lockdown legally ends in England

  • 2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo first test OVERDRIVE




  • Domestic passenger air traffic in June up 47.18% compared to May: DGCA

  • Bakri Eid: UP government bans gatherings of more than 50 people and animal sacrifices in public places

  • Domestic producers limit trade margin on oximeters, BP machines and three key devices as a setback to the Aatmanirbhar plan

  • Exclusive | The Ministry of Finance is not in favor of the sale of SEZs on the domestic market at reduced rights

  • Mumbai Rains News LIVE Updates: 3 people fear drowning in Raigarh, IMD sounds ‘red alert’ for Mumbai

  • Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports 1,628 new COVID cases, 2,744 recoveries and 22 deaths in last 24 hours

  • Navjot Singh Sidhu appointed leader of the Punjab Congress with immediate effect

  • Blackstone seals deal to acquire majority stake in electronics technology company Simplilearn

  • Microsoft Exchange email hack was caused by China, US says

  • Impact Q1: Analysts prefer Infosys to TCS, Wipro in the short to medium term, here’s why

  • Punjab National Bank, IDBI, Bank of India, among others quit ARCs as they prepare to create Bad Bank

  • Self-isolating British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls for caution as COVID-19 lockdown legally ends in England

New trends

Everything you need to know about Pegasus: the surveillance tool that threatens free speech



Last namePriceSwitch% variation
Sbi427.90-2.10-0.49
ntpc121.402.301.93
Indiabulls Hsg270.85-4.70-1.71
Rec.151.40-0.25-0.16

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting