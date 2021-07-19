Disgrace: Government science adviser criticizes Boris Johnson on start date of Covid investigation





Boris Johnson’s decision to wait until spring 2022 to launch the public inquiry into the management of the pandemic has been described as shameful by a senior member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies. In candid remarks, Sir Jeremy Farrar said political decisions taken in the second half of 2020 were unforgivable and there was absolutely no reason to wait until next year for the inquiry other than political maneuvering. It comes after the Prime Minister bowed to pressure and announced the investigation earlier this year, but told MPs it would not start until spring 2022 because he did not want to divert attention and time officials as the crisis continues. Mr Johnson said the independent investigation would put state actions under the microscope and have the power to compel the production of documents and hear witnesses under oath. However, Sir Jeremy said: The full story of this historic crisis, particularly the delays leading up to the second lockdown, despite the wealth of data indicating impending disaster, demands an immediate public inquiry. The comments appear in an excerpt from his new book Spike which details the inside story of the pandemic response, and suggests that many UK Covid deaths in early 2021 were preventable. Posted in Time, adds the excerpt: Boris Johnson has announced that a public inquiry will begin in 2022. It is a shame that it is taking so long. There is absolutely no reason, other than political maneuvering, to wait. Everyone needs to learn the lessons, including scientists. We only honor the dead by committing to learn from the mistakes that cost them their lives. Sir Jeremy pointed out that the investigation to be held under the 2005 Investigations Act will not be as complex as the Chilcot investigation into the 2003 invasion of Iraq, which lasted nearly seven years. According to TimeSir Jeremy also revealed that he is set to step down as a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) following the Prime Minister’s decision not to impose restrictions in the fall of 2020. By not going into lockdown in September, the outbreak in the UK continued on its upward trajectory, he wrote. The decision not to act favored the conditions for the arrival and then the domination of new variants, which had such a dramatic impact. The transmission was already eluding us. It was a slow-motion disaster. It was the darkest moment. I began to wonder about the value of giving advice to an organization that chose not to use it.

