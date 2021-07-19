Turkey plans to hold talks with Taliban over Kabul airport, South Asia News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey was planning talks with the Taliban over the Kabul airport. The hard-line group refused to let Ankara run the airport after the US troops withdrew.

“God willing, we will see what kind of talks we have with the Taliban and where those talks take us,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

Kabul Airport is essential for countries to maintain a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops. Turkey has negotiated with US defense officials its offer to help secure and manage the airport.

Erdogan and US President Joe Biden discussed the issue during their first face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of a NATO summit in June.

Turkey maintains hundreds of troops in Afghanistan, but a Turkish official told AFP they were “not fighting forces.”

Ankara and Washington discussed issues such as financial and logistical support for the Turkish mission from the United States and NATO, officials said.

Last week, the Taliban said Turkey’s offer was “reprehensible”.

“We regard the stay of foreign forces in our homeland by any country under any pretext as an occupation,” the group said.

Erdogan says Taliban is not taking “the right approach”

“In our opinion, the Taliban’s approach at the moment is not the way a Muslim behaves towards another Muslim,” he said, urging the insurgent group to cease its occupation.

“We call on the Taliban (…) to show the world as soon as possible that there is peace in Afghanistan.”

(With contributions from agencies)