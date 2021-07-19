Nepal PM Deuba thanks PM Modi





The new Nepalese Prime Minister said that during a telephone conversation they shared their views on strengthening bilateral relations



On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with new Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. The call established a line of communication between Mr. Modi and Mr. Deuba, which won a confidence vote in the House of Representatives on Sunday evening. I spoke to Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to convey my congratulations and best wishes. We will work together to further strengthen the far-reaching cooperation between India and Nepal, including in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said in a social media post after the conversation. Mr. Deuba was appointed prime minister on July 12 by a constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court of Nepal, which found that his predecessor, KP Sharma Oli, had violated constitutional standards and had to resign. Mr. Modi congratulated Mr. Deuba after winning the vote of confidence. In a message to Mr. Deuba, he said both sides should work in all sectors. The Foreign Ministry said the two leaders were mainly focusing on tackling the pandemic. Mr Oli had been criticized for his alleged failure to contain COVID-19, which has left at least 9,582 dead. Vaccine challenge Nepal’s main challenge is its inability to access the COVID-19 vaccine, for which it initially depended on the Serum Institute of India. The supply of Indian vaccines was cut off in March-May when the second wave peaked in India. The United States subsequently stepped up its efforts and Nepal will receive 1.5 million doses of the vaccine. Bilateral interaction cooled last year due to the Kalapani territorial dispute and high-level visits were blocked due to the pandemic and diplomatic wrangling. However, last January, Olis Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali visited India. Mr Deuba has appointed a five-member cabinet, but has yet to appoint a foreign minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/nepal-pm-deuba-thanks-modi-says-shared-views-with-him-on-further-strengthening-bilateral-ties/article35406749.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos