Afghanistan recalls Pakistan ambassador





Afghanistan recalled its ambassador and diplomats from Pakistan on Sunday after the abduction of the envoy’s daughter. The daughter of Najibullah Alikhel, Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, was kidnapped and tortured Thursday by strangers for more than five hours before being released. The horrific incident was confirmed by the Afghan Foreign Ministry on its Twitter account.

On July 17, Afghanistan accused Pakistan of providing air support to the Taliban and said it was not doing enough to push the Taliban to join the peace talks. Pakistan used its influence over the Taliban to convince the militant group to speak with the United States and the Afghan government. Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have long been strained. Afghanistan has repeatedly accused Pakistan of supporting the Taliban and providing them with safe haven.

“The Afghan government has recalled the ambassador and senior diplomats in Kabul until the complete elimination of security threats, including the arrest and punishment of the perpetrators,” the Afghan foreign ministry told Reuters .

The kidnapping of the daughter of the Afghan ambassadors and her subsequent torture has hurt our nation’s psyche. Our national psyche has been tortured, Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry called the move “regrettable” and said it hoped the Afghan government would reconsider its decision, Reuters reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday sent an order to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to use all means to arrest the kidnappers of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter within 48 hours. Prime Minister Khan has issued a directive that the case should be investigated as a matter of priority. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed tweeted: As a result, every effort is being made to thoroughly investigate the case and apprehend those involved in the incident. The Islamabad police are in constant contact with the daughter and family of the Afghan ambassador.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/world/2021/07/19/afghanistan-recalls-ambassador-from-pakistan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos