



Legislation to help the United States compete with China will include a provision calling for an action plan to move the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing if Representative Chris Smith succeeds. An amendment by Smith, R-4th Dist., For the United States to lead an effort to displace what he has dubbed genocide, the Olympics failed in a party line vote in the House Foreign Affairs Committee. But he said he would try to get the amendment to the House floor for another vote. The United States must send a strong message that we will not tolerate the horrific abuses by the Chinese Communist Party, Smith said. To think that [Chinese leader] Xi Jinping would welcome athletes and spectators while simultaneously slaughtering the people of Xinjiang is unreasonable. A change of venue is possible if there is the political will of the international community for it, and we must insist on it. The House bill and similar laws that were passed by the Senate last month are designed to help the United States better compete with China in the production of semiconductors and other technologies. The House measure also addresses chinese stocks towards the Uyghurs, a Muslim minority, which the State Department has called genocide; strengthens ties with Taiwan; and makes it easier for residents of Hong Kong, where China has suppressed political freedom, to migrate to the United States The Smiths Amendment would have forced President Joe Biden to come up with a plan to pressure the International Olympic Committee to have the Winter Games withdrawn from Beijing. He said he would try to resubmit the amendment when the Chinese bill reaches the House procuratorate, but such efforts could be blocked by the House Rules Committee, which sets the rules for debate for all laws. In May, Smith took advantage of a bipartisan meeting House Committee on Human Rights, which he co-chairs, to call for a global boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today at NJ.com. Jonathan D. Salant can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on @JDSalant. Start your day with the latest news from Trenton, DC and your city. Receive the NJ Politics newsletter now.

