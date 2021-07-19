Call Jokowi the Guardian of the Oligarch, this is the reason for Udayana University BEM





Merdeka.com – A wave of criticism from student groups of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continues to occur. This time, the Student Administration (PM) Executive Office of Students (BEM) of Udayana University (Unud) Bali called the number one person in this republic “The Guardian of the Oligarch”. The review was posted by BEM PM Unud on his official Instagram account @bem_udayana, cited on Monday (7/19). The black and white meme they posted is similar to the Guardians of the Galaxy movie poster. In addition to the memes, BEM PM Unud also posted a narration online criticizing the Jokowi-Ma’ruf regime which was seen as the guardian of the oligarchy. “The definition of oligarchy according to academic Jeffrey A Winter, is an actor who controls and controls a great concentration of material resources which can be used to maintain or increase his personal wealth and his exclusive position,” wrote BEM PM Unud . BEM PM Unud felt that Jokowi often published policies that put the interests of certain groups first. These interests do not even care about the interests and welfare of the people. They said this was evident in the conditions of power where there was the misuse of institutions and regulations to form policies and legal instruments such as the KPK Law, the Job Creation Law, the Minerba Law. which has harmed the people as a whole. This policy, continued BEM PM Unud, perpetuated the practice of Corruption by corrupt politicians at the expense of the environment. In addition, BEM PM Unud also underlined the increasingly repressed civil liberties, in particular the presence of buzzers on social networks. Democratic space, continued BEM PM Unud, has shrunk. “Power today is guarded by buzzers that blatantly reduce the space for democracy and criticism,” wrote BEM PM Unud. BEM chairman Unud Muhammad Novriansyah Kusumapratama said the criticism was based on two studies and opinions from academics at the State University. Jakarta (UNJ) and director of the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) Asfinawati. “Yesterday we did two studies, the first is a study on the environment and the weakening of KPK. director of YLBHI, ”Novriansyah said when contacted. He also said that his party called President Joko Widodo “the guardian of the oligarch” because many regulations or regulations were in fact not in favor of the people and only benefited the rulers. “This leader is in the sense, whether he comes from the government or from businessmen affiliated with the government, like that. For example, there is our study of the law on the creation of cooperation and the law on minerals and coal and then it seems to perpetuate the exploitation of the rights of human life and the environment, ”he said. “At the same time, it gives our point of view on what the oligarchy means. Because so far what we feel in this country is that the rulers now have the same interests, interests for themselves- same, “said Novriansyah. BEM’s action PM Unud continues criticism voiced by other BEMs in Indonesia. Previously, a number of BEMs had done the same before, including BEM UI calling Jokowi the “lip service king” and BEM UGM declaring Jokowi the “overall competition champion for disagreement with reality”. [yan]

