Michael Wolff: Murdoch Hates Trump But Loves Fox News Money More | Books





Michael Wolff, author of Landslide and two other bestselling books on the Trump administration, has claimed that Rupert Murdoch hates Donald Trump.

Rupert hates Donald Trump, the author told CNN Trusted Sources. Hates him but Rupert loves money.

Wolff has long written on the Murdochs and Fox News. In Landslide, he reports that Murdoch, 90, personally endorsed the Arizona networks early call that signaled Joe Biden’s defeat of Trump, simply saying: Fuck him.

Fox News denied the story. On Saturday, Chris Stirewalt, a political editor who left Fox News after the election and said he faced murderous rage from Trump supporters for defending Arizona’s call, also poured water cold on claim.

If you want to know just how wrong Michael Wolff’s claim is, Stirewalt said on his podcast, you can find the clip on the air. When our on-air colleagues reported our call, they were really surprised.

The thing about Wolff if all you do is say come tell me whatever you wanna say, and I’ve read the only book in the White House, and it’s very transparent at times when you can tell who is kidding whom. But you give people anonymity unnecessarily and then let them lie to you.

Fox News has veered further to the right since the election, regaining Newsmax and One America News Network viewers as Trump consolidates his grip on the Republican Party.

Wolff said Jason Miller, a former Trump spokesperson, supported his reporting. He also insisted that whatever Murdoch thinks of Trump, he knows where his interests lie.

Anyway, the Rupert Murdoch thing is that I reported that at that time the ruling office contacted Lachlan Murdoch, Lachlan Murdoch called his dad, his dad said to go with that report, obviously including some pretty tantalizing obscenity directed at Trump.

How do I know this? I’ll give you the context here. The point is, I am the biographer of Rupert Murdochs who had tremendous access to him. I am well stocked throughout the company and throughout his family so I know this has happened. My sources are extremely good and definitely on this point.

CNN host Brian Stelter, who also wrote a book on Fox News and Trump, said there are many sources that Rupert despises Trump. So why is Fox still so attached to him? Why do you think he hasn’t changed Foxs’ editorial strategy?

I think there are two worlds here, Wolff said. The world of Theres Rupert Murdochs [and] the Fox Network has moved their business model or the Fox News Network to an old Trump model, that’s where the money is coming from. Would Rupert Murdoch have an alternative to this, which would provide so much money?

Rupert hates Donald Trump. The hate. But Rupert loves money. These are two things at war.

Wolff, who recently called the Washington Post news thieves regarding reporting similar to his, has also repeatedly attacked his interviewer.

Week after week, he said, all you do is question Fox, question his veracity, question his honor, question, etc. Now you think they might be being overly honest.

He also said that Stelter was a nice guy but full of character, and one of the reasons people hate the media.

You crack me up, Stelter said, before asking what he should do differently.

Don’t talk so much, Wolff said. Listen more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/jul/19/landslide-michael-wolff-rupert-murdoch-donald-trump-fox-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos