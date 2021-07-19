The little-known love story of Rekha and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan





Rekha tops the list of Evergreen Bollywood actresses. In her day, Rekha enchanted everyone with her top notch acting skills and gorgeous looks. Even today, many actresses of today’s generation turn to her for advice.

Aside from giving critically acclaimed performances in Bollywood’s most iconic films, Rekha has always managed to make headlines in her love life. His love affair with Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is something everyone in the industry is familiar with. But very few people are aware of the relationship rumors between Rekha and the former captain of the Pakistani cricket team and current Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

This love beyond borders germinated when Imran Khan came to Mumbai. Now a political icon, Imran Khan is known to have dated many beautiful women during his playing years. In fact, he was often regarded by newspapers and tabloids as the ladies’ man of his day.

News of this less publicized affair crept into an old article. The article that went viral on social media claims the handsome duo were ready to take the plunge. Yes, you read that right. A Star Report in 1985 published this news.

The same report gives more details on the case. He says Imran Khan and Rekha spent quality time together in Mumbai for a month and were even spotted near the beaches. From their body language, it was clear that they were deeply in love.

The same article also cited Imran Khan’s take on marrying an actress. He once said: “Actress company is good for a short time.” I enjoy their company for a while, then move on. I can’t even think of marrying a movie actress.

Little is written in the media about the supposed relationship between Rekha and Imrans. But if an affair of Rekha does not leave her until today, it is with Amitabh Bachchan. In Simi Garewal’s show, Rekha had accepted her love for him. When Simi Garewal asked him: “Did Rekha like Amitabh?” To this, Rekha replied: “Absolutely! Duh, that’s a stupid question! Later, she generalized this statement: “I have not yet met a man, woman, child, who cannot help falling completely, passionately, madly, desperately and above all, desperately, in love with him. So why should I be singled out?

According to sources, at one point, Rekha also fell in love with Jeetendra, who was married to Shobha Kapoor. After being labeled as a house breaker, Rekha easily forgot about it as a bad dream.

