On the brink of a serious humanitarian crisis – The World Peace Organization





Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the Burmese military to release Nobel Laureate and former Myanmar State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi. After the Suu Kyis party was ousted from the government on February 1, the Burmese military began to arrest and detain political opponents and protesters. The military justifies its arbitrary arrests by citing a law that criminalizes any speech that instills fear or spreads fake news. Suu Kyi is on trial for a similar offense, including possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, violation of Covid-19 restrictions, and alleged breaches of the Secrecy Act. In an interview with AFP, Suu Kyis’ lawyer said her arrest was aimed at keeping her out of the political arena. The call for Aung San Suu Kyi’s release came after the Burmese military released more than 2,000 detainees last week. We remain deeply concerned about the continued violence and intimidation, including arbitrary arrests, by the security forces, said Eri Kaneko, spokesperson for Guterres. Protesters share this concern and have taken to the streets to call for democracy and freedom of expression. In addition to arbitrary arrests, there are growing concerns about sexual violence. Andrew Kirkwood, acting resident and humanitarian coordinator, told UN reporters in a video briefing that there were increasing reports of sexual violence against them. [detainees]. The UN call to release Suu Kyi is a step in the right direction. Public condemnation of the Burmese military is crucial for continued pressure. However, the violation of freedom of expression and legal protest is a threat to democracy in South and East Asia. Arbitrary arrests, including of political opponents, journalists and protesters, are used by the authorities to quietly commit human rights violations. Xi Jinping’s detentions in China, police arrests in Hong Kong and disappearances in Bangladesh are just a few examples of the growing human rights violations and political repression in the region. Myanmar residents have called for the presence of UN peacekeepers and collective UN action to sanction the military junta, according to the Associated Press. As Louis Charbonneau, UN director at Human Rights Watch, notes, the time for statements is over an arms embargo would be the centerpiece of a global effort to protect the people of Myanmar from further atrocities and help put end to impunity for crimes under international law. law. The Burmese military has alleged fraud after the Aung San Suu Kyis party won the elections in November 2020. These allegations have been denied by an independent electoral commission which maintains that the elections were free and fair. Despite this, the military overthrew the Suu Kyi government on February 1 and reversed five years of democratic reforms. According to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, military authorities have detained more than 6,400 people and have killed more than 880 since the coup. This includes former President Win Myint and State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi. Since then, protesters have urged the UN to pass a resolution on sanctioning the military junta and sending peacekeepers to the region. China, India, Russia and Vietnam have opposed any action stronger than public condemnation. UN Security Council approval for sanctions or peacekeepers will require China’s support or abstention, an unlikely scenario as it seeks to maintain relations with the Burmese military. The conflict in Myanmar has disrupted access to health care, transport and supply chains. As families flee the city to rural villages, deteriorating transport will hamper access to food. This situation is exacerbated by the 20% increase in food prices in some regions of the country. A report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that in April, more than 40,000 people were displaced in south-eastern Myanmar as a result of the conflict. Although humanitarian aid is needed, the banking crisis has limited its effective delivery. ABC News says that OCHA’s 2021 plan of operation for Myanmar received only $ 34.6 million of the $ 276.5 million requested. Myanmar is on the brink of a serious humanitarian crisis that demands United Nations resources and attention. Member states must not recognize the military junta as a legitimate government. Humanitarian organizations should work closely with local civil society to avoid participating in centralized institutions now controlled by the military. In addition, the Committee representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) aims to hold the military accountable to the International Criminal Court (ICC). This is a challenge since Myanmar is not a state party to the ICC. It can also provoke debate over who is recognized as Myanmar’s legitimate government. Although Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews has urged the Security Council to refer the conflict to the ICC, this is unlikely given the veto powers of Russia and China.

