Inside the Trump Money Mans interview with investigators





Jeff McConney, a senior accountant at the Trump Organization, is said to have previously testified before the special New York grand jury that resulted in a criminal indictment against the company. But as prosecutors examine additional charges, unreported testimony from McConney in an earlier civil case four years ago shows that while this Trump insider quickly admits the company is breaking the law, he’s doing his best. to protect the boss.

Through a request for public documents, The Daily Beast obtained a transcript of a 2017 confidential interview between the New York attorney general’s office and McConney, who has been a comptroller at the Trump Organization for more than three decades.

During this interview, McConney touched on a number of scandals at the now defunct Trump Foundation. And while he was quick to defend Donald Trump himself, McConney has shown a willingness to admit mistakes that could help prosecutors build their case now.

I probably didn’t know at the time that we probably shouldn’t be using foundation funds for that sort of thing, we made a mistake.

Jeff McConney

Take, for example, the controversy over Mar-a-Lago which received $ 120,000 in local fines and Trump using his donor-funded charity to settle a lawsuit with the city of Palm Beach, Florida.

I probably didn’t know at the time that we probably shouldn’t be using foundation funds for this sort of thing, we made a mistake, McConney told a New York AG investigator.

Or the controversy over Trump’s $ 25,000 giveaway to Florida Attorney General Pam Bondis’ re-election effort, just months before she decided not to investigate his fraudulent Trump University.

We found out that we had made a contribution to a political organization rather than a charity, McConney said. … anything that could go wrong has gone wrong, with that one request.

Or the moment Trump skipped a GOP debate in January 2016 to host his own television show in Iowaa, a fundraiser for veterans who were caught withholding donations. McConney told investigators he boarded a flight with the Trumps children, their spouses, campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski and bodyguards.

At that time, we thought there was a possibility of giving checks to veterans. I had a checkbook and a pen, a piece of paper to jot down contributions, if that was Mr. Trump’s desire, McConney said under oath.

All of these recollections come from McConney’s one-day deposition on August 10, 2017. He was interviewed by Steven Shiffman and Peggy Farber, government lawyers in the Attorney General’s Charities Office. And that investigation would ultimately lead to the demise of Trump Foundations because of what then Attorney General Barbara D. Underwood called a shocking model of illegality.

In the 229-page transcript of the interview, McConney explained how his small team of accountants oversaw bank loan documents, kept tax records, prepared Trump’s personal financial statements, and tracked checks. But more importantly, he showed an intimate knowledge of how Trump wielded authority over his money: he doesn’t sign all checks, just the most important ones, like charitable contributions.

It is this kind of insider knowledge and willingness to recognize past mistakes that could be of use to the Manhattan DA and New York AG in their joint criminal investigation into the Trump Organization.

A June 30 indictment charged the company and CFO Allen Weisselberg with criminal tax evasion, falsifying business records and conspiring to defraud the government. Prosecutors say the organization has a program in place to provide benefits to businesses like luxury apartments and a private school instead of salary increases, allowing the company to avoid payroll taxes and payroll taxes. employees avoid income tax.

Trump himself has not been criminally charged, but the indictment names an uncharged No.1 co-conspirator and the investigation is ongoing. Trump has already started to lay the groundwork for his legal defense by publicly asserting his ignorance of tax laws, despite previously boasting of being the king of the tax code.

The former president thinks Jeff worships the ground he walks on.

Source who spoke with Trump about McConney in recent weeks

As investigators are now looking for irregularities, McConney’s descriptions of how the company operated at the time could be key.

In his previous testimony to the Trump Foundation case, McConney described how he would personally put in place the financial deals Weisselberg would negotiate.

So he’s more of the initiator, I guess, and I keep doing everything after that, McConney told investigators in 2017.

McConney’s previous testimony also describes how he would cut checks and send them directly to Trump for a signature. It’s also clear that McConney has kept the books and records of several real estate development projects, including Seven Springs, the Batman-like estate north of Gotham that is currently under investigation. The Manhattan Attorney General and New York Attorney General are investigating whether the Trump Organization inflated the value of this property for a charitable tax deduction.

McConney did not respond to an interview request for this story. The DA office declined to comment.

As much of the credibility and trust that McConney has amassed in Trump’s business empire, those who have worked with him routinely use phrases such as no gossip and no backstabbing to describe his behavior and lead the Trump Org. the silver man isn’t known to revel in the same kind of glitz and camaraderie that others close to Trump enjoy.

People who have worked with both McConney and Trump told the Daily Beast that they do not recall specific cases of the future president making an effort to socialize with McConney. I would never have heard that Jeff got any of the perks, said a person familiar with the matter. I [rarely, if ever] heard that Jeff was going to play golf with Trump for a day or get on the plane.

We paid all of his bills.

Jeff McConney

Yet McConney has often been described not only as a calm and steadfast longtime employee, but also as a political admirer of former President Trump and someone who despises the progressive policies of Democratic leaders like Barack Obama.

This devotion to Trump, both as a boss and a political idol, is one of the reasons the twice-indicted former president didn’t care much about McConney handing prosecutors a gun. smoking.

According to two sources familiar with Trump’s private thoughts on McConney, the ex-president said last month that there was nothing McConney could say to prosecutors that could bring down Trump, because, as Trump has said to these sources, I did not. whatever [wrong].

And yet Trump also hinted that while there was something McConney could say that would seriously hurt the former president, McConney would not reveal it.

The former president believes Jeff worships the ground he walks on, said a person who has spoken to McConney’s ex-president in recent weeks. Trump said after everything he’s done for Jeff and his family, there’s no reason why [McConney] to turn against him, as others have done.

Trump’s reliance on corporate pillars like McConney could, of course, end up being justified soon. However, the 45th President’s apparent faith in his loyalists and subordinates has already been shattered in recent years, including when investigators and prosecutors knock on doors.

In April 2018, then-President Trump was busy tweeting angrily that Michael Cohen, his former fixer and personal lawyer, would not turn on Trump, after Cohen’s residence and office were raided by the government. federal. Behind closed doors, however, Trump was acknowledging that it was possible that federal authorities could break Cohen, worryingly circling confidants, well, see.

Ultimately, Cohen ended up becoming a leading enemy of Trump.

But prosecutors trying to use McConney as a witness directly against Trump might find this task difficult. The company’s controller told investigators in 2017 that he stayed at a distance from the former president.

I don’t usually interface with Mr. Trump, McConney said at the time.

Yet McConney’s previous testimony and his knowledge of the Trump organization could come back and bite the former president even as he tries to protect him. In 2017, McConney admitted he was responsible for cutting Trump’s personal checks.

We have paid all of his bills, he said.

