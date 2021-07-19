Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control






















The Center is confident of reaching the ambitious divestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore through the sale of shares in Air India and other companies, including the IPO of Life Insurance Corporation, which is expected to to be the largest in India.

Exclusive | Privatization of the general insurer, 2 banks unlikely to be finalized this fiscal year


New trends

Everything you need to know about Pegasus: the surveillance tool that threatens free speech



Last namePriceSwitch% variation
Sbi427.90-2.10-0.49
ntpc121.402.301.93
Indiabulls Hsg270.85-4.70-1.71
Rec.151.40-0.25-0.16

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting