Boris Johnson isolating himself on Freedom Day “not very handsome”, admits cabinet secretary





BORIS Johnson forced to self-isolate on Covid Freedom Day in England is “not very handsome,” one of his cabinet colleagues admitted.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng admitted that the Prime Minister’s reluctant quarantine at his country residence in Checkers was at odds with the widespread easing of restrictions.

However, he told LBC radio that Mr Johnson “has to do what everyone else is doing”. As social distancing rules end south of the border, the prime minister will go into hiding until July 26. His 10-day stay includes the Prime Minister’s final questions ahead of the Commons summer recess and the second anniversary of his entry into No.10, which is Saturday. Mr Kwarteng also insisted the prime minister had “done the right thing” by isolating himself and denied that it was “damaging” for him to initially consider skipping quarantine. READ MORE: Boris Johnson insists he only considered ‘briefly’ to avoid Covid quarantine The Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were both warned by NHS Test and Trace over the weekend after meeting with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive on Saturday. On Sunday morning, Downing Street said the Prime Minister and Chancellor would avoid self-isolation by participating in a government pilot program using daily Covid testing instead. However, after a backlash from all political circles, the two men turned around in three hours. Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said this morning that the government “is not making all decisions correctly” and admitted that the prime minister had to rethink his original decision. Asked about ITV’s Good Morning Britain whether a mistake had been made in announcing that Cabinet ministers would participate in the pilot, Mr Zahawi said: ‘Of course, and as soon as the PM realized it would be wrong, he came out very clearly and said “We are going to isolate ourselves, this is the right thing to do”. As Scotland moves to Level 0, with some social distancing restrictions and face masks still in place, England is now unlocking to a much greater extent, which critics have called unwise. Face masks are no longer mandatory in shops and on public transport in England, assembly limits have disappeared and advice on working from home has ended. Nightclubs are also open, with people lining up to enter at midnight one minute last night. Theaters and restaurants can reopen completely, and pubs are no longer limited to table service only. The UK government’s decision to relax the rules and replace them with loose guidance, comes as the country has already reached 50,000 Covid-19 cases per day, with warnings it could not exceed 100,000 per day. day. READ MORE: SNP tries to defeat ‘hateful anti-refugee bill’ as it returns to the Commons Mr Zahawi said he was “confident” the government was “doing the right thing” but urged people to “respect” the companies and public transport providers who insisted on wearing the mask. Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which advises ministers, said if the public did not take a cautious approach to the unlock, ‘tens of thousands’ more could die . The University College London scholar told Sky News: ‘We are heading for the biggest wave of Covid infection we have ever seen and even though the vaccine will dramatically reduce the number of deaths and hospitalizations , it is always likely that we will see somewhere in the tens of thousands of deaths even if we are careful. “And that could increase to tens of thousands of medium and high deaths if we just went back to normal activity. ”

