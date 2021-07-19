Taliban should end ‘occupation’ in Afghanistan, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan







Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Taliban should “end their brothers’ occupation of land”.

He says the Taliban’s approach was not how Muslims should deal with each other.

Ankara is in talks with Washington on financial, political and logistical support for the deployment of troops at Kabul airport. ISTANBUL: Downplaying the militant group’s warning about the consequences if Turkish troops remain in Afghanistan to manage Kabul airport, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the Taliban should “end their occupation of land. brothers”. The Taliban ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001 and fought for 20 years to overthrow the West-backed government in Kabul and re-impose the Islamic regime. They are now pushing again to gain territory as the foreign forces withdraw. “(The Taliban) must end their brothers’ occupation of land and show the world that there is peace in Afghanistan now,” Erdogan told reporters before leaving on a trip to northern Cyprus. He said the Taliban’s approach was not the way Muslims should deal with each other. Ankara, which offered to manage and keep Kabul airport in the capital after NATO pulls out, is in talks with the United States over financial, political and logistical support for the deployment. Last week, the Taliban warned Turkey against plans to keep troops in Afghanistan to run the airport, calling the strategy reprehensible and warning of the consequences. “In the statement made by the Taliban, there is no phrase ‘We don’t want Turkey’,” Erdogan said when asked about the comments. Elsewhere, Erdogan said he hoped to raise with US President Joe Biden at this year’s United Nations General Assembly the issue of international recognition of Kosovo and would propose joint work on the issue to increase the number of countries that recognize it.

