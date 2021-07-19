What cultured meat can tell us about China – the diplomat

Publicity

Tucked away in a corner of China’s complex landscape lies a story about the evolution of Chinese food preferences. This simple story, however, involves bigger themes of consequence in China today. One is whether the average Chinese citizen feels safe giving an opinion on a simple, non-political issue. However, another is the growing openness of much of Chinese society to try new things. A third is the very national security of China itself, as expressed by Chairman and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping.

Surprising Chinese Attitudes Toward Cultivated Meat

The platform that connects these fundamental issues is a recent research project examining Chinese views on cultured meat. The consultancy shop China Hub researched the opinions of middle-class consumers, a demographic the team had already determined were willing to at least consider trying cultured meat, often referred to as in vitro or lab-grown.

This willingness may be due not only to ties and exposure to the West, but also to a growing awareness, especially among young people, of social, ethical and environmental issues, including animal welfare.

Cultivated meat, according to a article published by the United States National Institutes of Health, is made by a process that recreates the “complex structure of cattle muscles with just a few cells”. To do this, “the abiopsy is performed on a living animal. This piece of muscle will be cut to release stem cells, which have the ability to proliferate but can also turn into different types of cells, such as muscle cells and fat cells. The cells then begin to divide and eventually a form of meat, by definition, is produced.

As appetizing as it sounds, progress has been made since the first cultured meat burger was produced by Professor Mark Post at Maastricht University in 2013, at a reported cost of $ 300,000. Since then, the cost has fallen to $ 9, according to the research report released by the NIH.

Back to the Hub of Chinas study: Researchers found that only 2.5% of Chinese as a whole are even sensitized to cultured meat. David Joseph, founder of Hub of Chinas, suggested that this percentage is much higher in Western countries.

The will to express, but with more caution

Whether Hub of China is able to conduct such investigations in China is a story in itself. In a society in which the government and the ruling Chinese Communist Party have taken the surveillance and control of Chinese citizens to an obsessive level, it is astonishing that people are ready to raise their heads and answer questions about any matter. what aspect of life. As the Chinese who lived through the Cultural Revolution know all too well, the answer to something as seemingly innocuous as Would you like to try this food? could be convoluted and interpreted as a damning political statement.

The diplomat asked Joseph if he encountered resistance when speaking to Chinese citizens to participate in his corporate investigations.

Indeed, his response reflects the changes in tone and confidence of society in China since Xi took power.

Joseph said that over the past few years we have certainly noticed that it becomes more difficult to add new citizens to the database as there seems to be greater suspicion about the disclosure of data (than in the past), and we are receiving more questions about will be used for… Regarding focus groups, participants also seem less inclined to be filmed and wish to remain anonymous.

He added that they don’t investigate particularly sensitive issues and that, as an established company in its field, people can respond as long as they know how the data will be used.

However, Joseph said, he thinks that if we were just getting started, it would be very difficult to gain the trust of Chinese citizens to provide us with their data.

As for the survey results themselves, Hub of China reports that 75 percent of those surveyed were willing to try selected meat products. While only 40 percent would actually prefer the cultured meat product to its conventional counterpart. Nonetheless, 65 percent were prepared to buy these cultivated products.

Talking about the willingness of Chinese citizens to delve into the new and the unknown, however, is another research data point.

Very few respondents had prior knowledge of cultured meat. After reading the descriptions, 90 percent of those polled said they wanted to know more, the researchers reported. Too bad for conservative China.

Food security in China

Ironically, however, the topic of cultured meat may be a more sensitive topic for the Chinese government than researchers may have initially considered.

In word and deed, China has signaled that it has a food shortage problem.

Xi personally proclaimed that the security of both seeds and abundant food supplies is a matter of national security. Indeed, statistics from the Chinese government show that imports of grains, food and seeds reached record levels in 2020.

More tellingly, on July 6, Xinhua, the official Chinese state media, indicated on its English site that in 2020, the COVID-19 epidemic posed great challenges to the global food market.

The article goes on to quote Xi as saying that the more risks and challenges we face, the more we need to stabilize agriculture and ensure the safety of grains and major non-essential foods.

Between the lines of these two statements, China officially recognizes that its own food security has been called into question. In case this message was missed, however, Xinhua quotes Xi as having said so categorically.

The foundations of China’s food security are still unstable and the situation is still grim, reports Xi Jinping.

Key points in grain production must be dealt with seriously and properly to achieve breakthroughs in grain production, Xi reportedly said, stressing, as he has done in the past, that reducing food waste is part of efforts to guarantee Safety.

Public statements admitting deficiencies and weaknesses in any facet of the CCP leadership in China are rare.

Xis’ comments on food waste refer to an unwanted trend in China. Over the past 25 years an ever-increasing amount of food, especially in urban areas, a culture of over-ordering restaurants and leaving a significant portion uneaten has taken hold in China. Many Chinese have attributed this to overcompensation for earlier periods of food scarcity and the famine years of the late 1950s and early 1960s. Others have called it an expression of renewed prosperity that allows people to show off their wealth by getting rid of food.

For a society often viewed from the outside as closed, rigid and impenetrable, the Chinese have shown themselves to be agile, open and adventurous in exploring not only previously inaccessible geographic locations, but also new and interesting technological spaces.

Culturally, there are few societies on Earth that enjoy a long and hearty meal as much as the vast majority of Chinese. Used to a wide variety of tastes, textures and types of food, the crucial element in accepting anything new is ensuring that these products are safe, secure and wholesome.

Cultured meat products that have reached these milestones have yet to become a mass commodity offering everywhere, including China.

But when they do, the foundation for the political message that these products can help China improve its food security, and therefore its greater independence from foreign nations, will already have been laid. Policy makers may want to take this into account.