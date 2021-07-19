Political parties count fewer women in AJK polls





MUZAFFARABAD:

As the campaign resumes in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for the legislative elections, scheduled for Sunday, there are fewer women in the fray.

Although the region has a relatively healthy sex ratio, out of a total of 700 candidates, only 20 women show up to the polls.

Out of a total population of 4.04 million, the region is home to 2.06 million women and 1.98 million men, according to figures available from the Department of Planning and Development.

Three candidates were presented by the newly formed Jammu Kashmir Democratic Party (JKDP), two each by the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, and one by Azad Jammu Kashmir Muslim Lecture by former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Atiq Ahmad Khan.

No less than 12 independent candidates are also testing their fate.

Interestingly, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), whose assassinated leader Benazir Bhutto was twice prime minister, did not field a single female candidate inviting criticism from political circles.

More than 3.2 million eligible voters will vote to elect 45 members for a five-year term in a 53-member assembly. There are eight seats reserved for women, religious scholars, technocrats and overseas Kashmiris.

Out of 45 general seats, 12 are reserved for Kashmiri refugees settled in Pakistan.

In the 2016 polls, out of 423 candidates, only eight were women who ran for general seat. Among them, only one woman managed to win.

Muzaffarabad’s PML-N candidate Noreen Arif is the only female politician to have been twice elected to the State Assembly in direct elections in 2011 and 2016.

“I cannot defend my party’s decision to completely ignore its workers,” Farzana Yaqoob, former MP and PPP leader, said in an interview with Anadolu news agency.

“This is the party that gave the first woman prime minister to the Muslim world. It should have nominated at least a few women candidates on merit to run for office,” she said, referring to Benazir Bhutto, who became the first female Prime Minister of all time. Islamic country in 1988.

Equally competent women

She said women politicians are also “competent” and able to win the ballot box if political parties fully support them.

Echoing Yaqoob’s views, Nabila Irshad, who heads the JKDP, observed that all major AJK political parties “virtually” discourage the inclusion of women in the electoral process.

“We don’t demand any favors. Our only demand is merit. If women are merit, they should be encouraged to run for office,” said Irshad, whose JKDP fielded the most female candidates.

She contests from Sadhnoti district.

Defending the party’s decision, Imtiaz Zafar, a senior PPP official, said participating in the elections is already a difficult task, and that for a female candidate it is proving even more “difficult” given the particular mountainous nature of the country. Cashmere.

“Apart from that, each party wants to win as many seats as possible. And for that, they have to choose potential, resourceful and winning candidates. They don’t award tickets to a weak candidate just to keep the balance between the candidates. sexes, ”he said. mentionned.

Rejecting Zafar’s claim, Nabila Irshad described it as a lame excuse.

“It’s just that the so-called big political parties don’t have democracy in themselves. They don’t hold party elections. That’s why they don’t want the real political leaders middle class, especially women, are coming forward, ”she said. .

“Even on reserved seats (for women), party leaders nominate their relatives,” Irshad said.

Yaqoob, who won Poonch District in 2011 but lost in 2016, said that while challenging polls is difficult and time consuming, especially for women, it is not impossible if families stick together. .

The power of money makes participation difficult

Tariq Naqash, a political analyst based in Muzaffarabad, said that besides the arduous electoral process, the involvement of money makes it difficult for women to participate.

“Traditionally, women, especially those from the middle class, have had a lesser role in active politics in Azad Kashmir. However, (Kashmir) society as a whole does not discourage women’s participation in politics,” he said. he declared.

Yaqoob, the leader of the PPP, however, said it will take some time for the region to accept women in the leadership role while referring to a secular conservative society, where women have a lesser role in leadership. political decision.

Taqdees Gilani, president of the women’s wing of the PTI in the AJK, said that women’s participation in politics had improved.

“The situation is much better with regard to political awareness (among women). They are all ready to play their part in the next election,” said Gilani, who teaches English at a local college. She expected more women candidates in the upcoming elections, given the growing awareness in the region.

