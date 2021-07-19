Countering the information vacuum to defeat COVID-19

In the absence of reliable government information, citizens are mobilizing to share local stories about COVID-19 and keep each other informed of the status of the pandemic

LaporCovid-19

COVID-19 infection rates in Indonesia have significantly increased since June 2021, but it has proven difficult to access reliable, real-time data on the spread of the disease. In recent weeks, Indonesia has been dubbed Asias and, in fact, the new epicenter of the world for COVID-19, with the highest reported daily case rate in the world in recent days.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, continued criticism from the government has highlighted a lack of transparency in reporting statistics, particularly due to low test rates. More than 18 months after the start of the pandemic, concerns over under-reporting persist, with tests reaching only 55.89 in 1,000 people.

As a result, official data for COVID-19 deaths does not include the thousands of people who died not counted as COVID-19 deaths, despite symptoms of COVID-19. Instead, these deaths are listed in the official figures under probable deaths (see https://peta.laporcovid19.org/).

Over the past two months, hospitals in Java and increasingly elsewhere have reached capacity and healthcare workers are overwhelmed, resulting in at least 307 health workers died COVID-19 during the period from early June to July 18 only.

Inequality in immunization

The country also faces a huge challenge with vaccine inequality. Many in priority groups, including healthcare workers and the elderly, have not been vaccinated and do not have access to vaccines. The rollout of immunization has prioritized celebrities, artists and MPs and their families. The private sector has also had the opportunity to immunize employees and their families.

It does not stop there, in February 2021 the Minister of Health published a regulation to enable a self-funded COVID-19 vaccination program, although after massive pressure from civil society including LaporCovid-19 and the World Health Organization (WHO), President Joko Widodo ultimately abandoned the plan.

In the absence of reliable and up-to-date information from the government, individuals stepped in to fill this void. This has led to the creation of websites such as LaporCovid-19, a crowdsourced site for information on COVID-19 infections, exposure sites and deaths.

Why turn to crowdsourcing?

The lack of accurate and complete information flowing to the public through official channels means people will be looking for other sources of reports and data. At the same time, it’s not just a problem of underreporting due to the lack of testing across the country. As many people remain mobile, despite stay-at-home orders in several regions, lack of contact tracing also means that systems for identifying and informing people at risk are also virtually non-existent.

There are also political issues at stake. Coordinating Minister Luhut Panjaitan warned against any criticism of the government, telling a press conference on July 5, 2021 that the government has the situation under control (although it has admitted in later statements that the Delta variant made the situation more complicated).

Journalists have unofficially reported that news agencies discourage reporting that negatively reflects the government. As the public cannot rely on the government or mainstream media for reliable numbers and reports on exhibition sites, crowdsourcing sites play a crucial role in collecting, compiling, and publishing information.

LaporCovid-19

Formed in March 2020, LaporCovid-19 was launched by a coalition of concerned citizens who wanted to gather and share up-to-date information on COVID-19 across the country. Providing a citizen reporting platform, the site draws on the contributions of volunteers to map cases as well as local stories about access to tests, vaccinations and local hot spots. Contributors can also share a range of concerns regarding the lack of health facilities and supplies, and share their personal experiences. Other data collected included cases of death during self-quarantine and also provides a space for those who have lost loved ones to share their stories.

These first-hand experiences are not reported in official data, and therefore such stories are valuable in informing the public about the scale of the pandemic in the country. While this is viewed by the government as critical, it is much needed concurrent data, providing a map to help citizens navigate the pandemic.

the LaporCovid-19 website includes compilations of statistics, including a Pandemic Severity Index (PSI), number of current cases, estimates of cases recovered and deaths. The site also integrates a chatbot, as well as Whatsapp and Telegram accounts, through which citizens can send information which is then added to a the history of the cards. On this page, visitors can see stories of individual experiences based on geographic location.

In addition to reporting, the LaporCovid-19 coalition is also undertaking a series of much-needed advocacy. This includes anti-stigma forums, report social support abuse (bantouan sosial, BANSOS), supporting citizen journalism, and an online repository of public conferences on COVID-19.

‘Tell us about your experience or complaint about the vaccination program in your area – Access the Chatbot via halo.laporcovid.org’

The LaporCovid-19 activity series includes advocacy on behalf of health workers. The website presents a continuous tally of frontline workers who perished, highlighting the very real risks they face during the pandemic. With increasing infection rates, these risks have increased dramatically. Specific efforts to support frontline workers include advocacy to ensure that they receive the additional incentive payments to which they are legally entitled, and that their families receive the compensation promised by the government in the event of death.

From the outside

For those outside Indonesia who are following developments closely, current statistics paint a grim picture. However, while of deep concern, accurate statistics and case tracking are essential to help bring this virus under control. In this perspective, LaporCovid-19 and other similar crowdsourcing sites such as KawalCovid, provide important information for tracking cases, identifying hot spots, and targeting assistance and support to populations at risk. They also offer an online forum for people to share their experiences of fear and loss.

For more information on LaporCovid-19 and to stay up to date with the latest pandemic information and data, visit their website: https://laporcovid19.org/.

For those in Australia, we invite you to add your name to a petition calling on the Australian government to continue to closely monitor the situation and consider increasing levels of assistance as this massive humanitarian crisis continues to unfold.

Translated by Lis Kramer

Inside Indonesia 145: Jul-Sep 2021