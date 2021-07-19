Donald Trump tells his friends he plans to run in 2024





WASHINGTON – Get ready: Donald Trump is considering running for president again.

At least that’s what the former president says to his dinner buddies.

Trump has told at least three people he has dined with in recent months that he plans to run in 2024, a former senior Republican National Committee official told Rolling Stone. “I have three friends who have had dinner with him in the past two months. All three have indicated that his current plans are to run for president in 2024, ”said the former RNC official. “Now whether he does it or not is another question. We still have three years left. But he tells people that.

The former RNC official said the first two dinners were held in late spring. But the third dinner has taken place in the past two weeks, the official said. The first two dinner mates came out of their conversations convinced Trump was serious and to introduce himself, the official adds. The third said he left the dinner “not 100% sure Trump wants to introduce himself but he likes to be in the conversation, he wants to freeze the pitch and he wants his name out there,” according to the former head of the RNC.

A Trump spokeswoman did not respond to requests for comment on Trump’s recent dinners and his intention to run for president again.

A former Trump adviser who speaks with members of Trump’s inner circle says he has been informed of similar conversations that reflect the former president’s current thinking. The former adviser said Trump started giving indications privately in May that he was inclined to introduce himself again and that the most recent signs suggest he wants to introduce himself.

“All the people I speak to and who deal directly with him now think that he is presenting himself,” explains the ex-adviser.

Trump’s popularity within the party remains strong. In a recent poll by GOP pollster Tony Fabrizio, half of those polled said they would support Trump in a GOP primary. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Trump ally, finished in second place with 19% of those polled.

Another Trump run would throw the country back into the same turmoil and spectacle that has dominated much of the last six years of US politics. Will the TV stations cover each of his statements and come together once again? Will the tech companies that excluded him from their services be forced to allow him to come back as an official candidate? In January, two days after the deadly insurgency on Capitol Hill, Twitter announced a permanent suspension of Trump’s official account; the company has since blocked several impersonator accounts that attempted to escape suspension. And in June, Facebook gave Trump a two-year suspension and said it would consider extending that suspension if Trump’s Facebook account still posed a “public safety risk.”

Trump has so far played shyly on his intention to run for re-election in 2024. At a recent Fox News town hall, host (and Trump’s shadow adviser) Sean Hannity raised the subject of the former’s political plans. president for the next three years. “You’re not going to answer, but I have to ask,” Hannity said. “Without giving the answer … have you made up your mind? “

“Yes,” Trump said, eliciting cheers from the Fox audience.

“I think you got it right,” Hannity told the crowd.

Trump returned to the political arena last month when he spoke at the North Carolina Republican Party’s annual convention. Weeks later, he held his first rally since Jan.6 in northern Ohio, where he supported Max Miller, a Republican challenger to Representative Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach Trump for inciting to the violent insurrection on January 6.

Another indication of Trump’s interest in running in 2024 is the campaign money he has stored. Save America, a pro-Trump political action committee, ended last year with $ 31 million in cash, according to federal election records. But the money poured into the executive PAC in the first three months of this year, and CNBC reported that the PAC ended March with $ 85 million on hand. (PAC’s financial disclosures for 2021 are not expected until later this summer.) By comparison, Trump only had $ 8.4 million on hand at the end of March 2017, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Trump is expected to use a portion of those funds to help elect loyalist candidates running for office in various races across the country. For example, Trump-loving Congressman Jody Hice challenges Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger who refused Trump’s attempts to change the vote count to turn Georgia into Trump. And in Alabama, Trump appeared in radio commercials in support of Representative Mo Brooks, another loyalist who is running for the United States Senate and who gave an inflammatory speech at the January 6 rally that preceded the Capitol uprising. .

For now, Trump seems to be playing both ways. By telling his friends he is considering running and not officially declaring, he can continue to fundraise through his PAC without the restrictions of an official candidacy. The former RNC official said such talks could also freeze the field of Republican presidential candidates. This area includes Mike Pompeo, former CIA director and Trump’s secretary of state; Nikki Haley, former Trump ambassador to the United Nations; Florida Governor DeSantis; and US Senators like Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

The former RNC official said it was expected that Trump’s camp would not answer questions about what he is telling his associates about 2024. “If they didn’t want that information, they would respond and call this is fake news, ”the official said. “If they said yes, then they would trigger the campaign finance laws and the time would begin.”

There are, of course, plenty of reasons why he won’t eventually show up: his old age, say, or the potential legal danger he faces through his now indicted business. But if the last six years have taught us anything, what fuels him is the media attention and the adulation of his supporters.

After the presidency and on a social media downtime, he lost his platform and most of his audience. A third presidential candidacy would go a long way to bring everything back.

