Jeff McConney testified Donald Trump embezzled charity funds: report





The Trump organization. The comptroller said Donald Trump abused charitable funds in 2017, testimony unearthed by The Daily Beast. Comptroller Jeff McConney is said to have testified for the Manhattan District Attorney’s ongoing investigation. The prosecutor’s office is expected to lay additional charges as part of the criminal investigation. Loading Something is loading.

A senior Trump Organization official testified in 2017 who detailed how former President Donald Trump embezzled funds, according to a transcript of the deposition obtained by The Daily Beast.

That same employee, Jeff McConney, is also said to have testified before a Manhattan grand jury this year as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into the finances of the Trump Organization.

Earlier this month, Manhattan prosecutors announced an indictment of 15 counts against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, alleging they were involved in a tax evasion program of several years. The company and Weisselberg have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The indictment did not include any charges related to the personal charitable work of the company or Trump. But McConney’s testimony could shed light on future charges in the investigation.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is working with the New York Attorney General’s Office, which took McConney’s 2017 deposition in a civil lawsuit against the Trump Foundation.

Read more: Trump and his advisers ignore DOJ Capitol Riot investigation. But they see a danger in the investigations in Georgia and New York.

McConney is the controller of the Trump Organization and serves as Weisselberg’s second-in-command, according to people familiar with the company’s inner workings. In the 2017 deposition reviewed by the Daily Beast, McConney said Trump acted wrongly by using more than $ 250,000 in donor funds to settle personal legal issues.

“I probably didn’t know at the time that we probably shouldn’t be using foundation funds for this stuff, we made a mistake,” McConney told an investigator, quoted by The Daily Beast.

McConney also directed Trump’s donation to a PAC supporting former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, who refused to continue an investigation into scandal-ridden and now missing Trump University. The donation was not initially reported to the IRS.

“We found out that we had made a contribution to a political organization rather than a charity,” McConney said, quoted by The Daily Beast. He added: “Anything that could go wrong has gone wrong, with that one request.”

Bondi went on to become a staunch supporter of Trump during his presidency, defending him during his impeachment trial in 2020 and pushing numerous conspiracy theories against voter fraud.

The Trump Foundation settled the civil lawsuit with the New York attorney general’s office in 2019, paying $ 2 million in restitution before disbanding. As part of the settlement, Trump and his children Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr. were all banned from serving on the board of directors of New York state charities.

ABC News reported that McConney testified before the Manhattan grand jury in June. The grand jury is expected to last until at least November and examine whether employees of the Trump organization have enjoyed benefits without paying the appropriate taxes on them; if the company has distorted the values ​​of the property for favorable tax, loan and insurance rates; and whether he broke state laws by facilitating a secret cash payment to adult movie star Stormy Daniels.

The investigation appears to focus on Weisselberg’s “turnaround” to cooperate with prosecutors. The CFO has worked for the Trump Organization for 40 years and has extensive knowledge of corporate finances and the Trump family.

