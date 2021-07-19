Heathrow travelers left in anger after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s French U-turn | Trip

London Heathrow Airport was packed with travelers on Monday as the UK eased travel restrictions – but pre-holiday enthusiasm has been replaced by anger for some after last minute rule changes added unexpected complications to their trip.

While fully vaccinated tourists to the Mediterranean have been encouraged by the removal of quarantine requirements on their return, those bound for France made a decision on Friday evening, which means they will still need to self-isolate. .

Madeline Russell, a London-based dentist traveling to Toulouse in southern France to visit her mother, said she was skeptical that the spread of the beta variant of Covid-19 was the only motivation to restore quarantine, as Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government has maintained.

There are obviously underlying political reasons why they chose France, Russell said before boarding a British Airways flight with her husband and baby. What is most frustrating is that they cut and change. They announce something and then quickly change tune so quickly.

Heathrow, Europe’s busiest hub before the coronavirus hit, said passenger numbers remained stable after resuming last week, but without the six-hour lines for inbound travelers seen then. Immigration Services Union spokeswoman Lucy Moreton reported no major disruptions at the UK border, with a maximum wait of two hours, roughly standard for the airport amid checks on tests and vaccination status of arrivals.

Airlines shares fell after being traded for the first time since Johnson announced the French restrictions.

EasyJet Plc, Britain’s largest low-cost carrier, fell 6.5%, while British Airways owner IAG SA fell 5.9% and Ryanair Holdings Plc, which has its largest hub at London Stansted, fell 4.2%.

Holiday package giant TUI AG, for which Britain has one of the two main markets, fell 4.3% and Air France-KLM lost as much as 4.6%.

London Luton Airport, the base of EasyJet, said there had been a marginal increase in passenger numbers since last week, but they were still at 25% or less of pre-flight levels. pandemic.

Fight on Brexit?

The French and British governments have clashed on several fronts since the UK’s exit from the European Union took effect earlier this year, including fishing rights and Northern Ireland. There has been speculation in the press that restrictions on Britons traveling in the EU may have been factored into the creation of the Amber Box Plus which only includes France.

The new rule for France sparked ire from tourism organizations and airlines over the weekend, with International Air Transport Association chief executive Willie Walsh saying Britain had no coherent international travel policy.

The measure the UK has taken is not completely science-based, French European Affairs Minister Clément Beaune said in an interview with RMC radio. France uses scientific and health criteria that allow people vaccinated from Britain to enter without quarantine, while those who are not must self-isolate, he said.

While some Heathrow passengers expressed frustration with rapidly changing travel rules, others waited to board knowing they would have no more time locked up at home when they returned from risky destinations average on Britain’s so-called amber list.

Peter Phillips, administrator at University College London, booked a vacation with his wife and daughters to the Greek island of Rhodes last December and said the removal of quarantines for fully vaccinated travelers was a relief after months of concern as to whether they might be able to fly. , and under what conditions.

The preparation has been stressful with the increase in cases, he said. You wonder if you are doing the right thing. We want to be as safe as possible because we are both doubly vaccinated. It feels like the risk is worth it.

The family have booked a separate break on the English North Sea coast in case their trip to Greece becomes impossible.

Incoming delays

In the arrivals hall of Heathrows Terminal 5, some passengers expressed surprise at how quickly they were handled. Ed Horrocks, who came from Chicago for a UK wedding, used a regular line rather than an electronic portal and said there were fewer people than expected.

But at Terminal 2, passengers said the wait still seemed excessive. Annie Wright, who arrived from Newark, New Jersey, on a leisure visit, said she had stood in line for two hours, the delay being made worse by issues with her mask at an electronic gate.

The UK also changed its position in another major holiday market, the Spanish Balearic Islands, last week, moving them from green to amber status amid concerns of an increase in the delta variant of Covid-19 in popular resorts with young people who may not have had the jab.

The changes suggest that even people who fly now may not be guaranteed a return without a quarantine, with the moves raising concerns over the status of other Amber List locations.

Dentist Russell said France’s turnaround will mean other colleagues will have to cover her and the family has spent hundreds of pounds on coronavirus tests which are now applicable to their situation.

There are financial implications, professional implications, she said. It’s a bitter pill to swallow.

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.