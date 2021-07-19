Swalwell v. Trump and the legitimate scope of federal employment





Attorney General Merrick Garland has suffered a backlash for his institutionalist approach to running the Justice Department, which critics say does not go far enough to undo the damage done by his predecessor William Barr. This includes the department’s decision to argue on appeal in the defamation case brought against Donald Trump by E. Jean Carroll that then President Trumps made defamatory statements in connection with his employment as a elected, even though they had been prompted by press inquiries into the private lives of officials. Therefore, the Department continues to argue in this case that the United States, and not Trump personally, is the respondent’s correct argument and that the trial court rejected the argument. Steve Vladeck and I discussed the issues in this case in a previous article. We have concluded that while a judge may reject an extent of employment certification by the Department of Justice, thus allowing claims to proceed against a public servant in a private capacity, the existing law remains woefully inadequate when it comes to law. acts to detain individual federal agents and the federal government responsible for many (if not most) torts, including constitutional torts.

The lawsuit of Representative Eric Swalwells (D-CA) against former President Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Representative Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Rudy Giuliani could also reveal the inadequacy of the existing legal framework. Because Donald Trump and his associates treated the presidency as a personal fiefdom, his administration further confused the doctrinal line between personal and official acts. In an attempt to restore the independence of the Justice Department, Attorney General Garland has asserted positions some find untenable, but which others recognize could be the price to pay to avoid a situation where, in the words of the columnist from the Washington Post Eugene Robinsons, guilt and responsibility depend on who happens to be president.

The problem is that the dominant voices in one of the country’s two main parties have rejected core democratic norms, as Susan Hennessey and Ben Wittes have thoroughly documented in relation to the Trump presidency. This brings us to the Swalwell costume.

The first sentence of the Swalwells complaint reaffirms that the peaceful transfer of power is a sacrament of American democracy. The complaint alleges that Trump instigated violence on January 6 in his personal capacity as a candidate, tweeting from his personal rather than official Twitter account and speaking at a rally in his capacity as the losing presidential candidate. He also alleges that Representative Mo Brooks acted in a personal rather than official capacity when he claimed without evidence that the election was rigged and directly inciting violence at the January 6 rally.

On July 2, Brooks rejected this qualification and asked the court to certify that Brooks was acting in the course of his duties or employment as a member of Congress (and, therefore, an employee of the United States of America). and to substitute the United States as the correct defendant in the lawsuit. The court ordered Swalwell to respond by July 27 and the Justice Department must decide on that date whether to issue the requested certification. It will then be up to the court to accept certification for all or part of the alleged acts.

Not a typical Westfall certification request

Several features distinguish the allegations in the Swalwell complaint from those in the Carroll trial, which was a narrower appeal under current case law. In particular, the context of the January 6 rally is arguably quite different from a press interview in the Oval Office or a speech to Congress (or a press interview in a Congressional office, according to a federal court opinion on the matter.). As far as Trump is concerned, it should also be noted that private attorneys, not White House attorneys, represented him in his second impeachment trial on January 13 for incitement to insurgency. If the Justice Department seeks to substitute the United States as the defendant instead of Representative Brooks or former President Trump, it will essentially say that public officials should not be personally civilly liable for any alleged incitement, including pressure and threaten other public officials to undermine democratic election results and conspire to hurt members of Congress, as such activity falls within their area of ​​employment. In other words, the Department must assess whether the Respondents were pursuing legitimate official objectives or rather pursuing harmful personal agendas, that is, whether they were acting on behalf of the United States.

The task of determining which conduct legitimately falls within the scope of a federal employee’s employment and who has the final say becomes increasingly onerous when such conduct violates fundamental democratic standards. On the one hand, it seems dangerous to put the Department of Justice in the position of analyzing particular acts and statements given the crippling effect such prosecutions could have on political dissent. On the other hand, even if a Westfall Act certification does not condone the alleged behavior (as the DOJ file clearly indicates in the Carroll appeal), it does impart a veneer of legitimacy by extending a shield. protector to the defendant official.

The purpose of the substitution for the Westfall Act is to ensure that government officials are not crippled by litigation to the point of limiting their ability to fulfill the government’s mandate. This goal is not achieved by extending the shield of protection to actions allegedly taken to incite an insurgency against the democratically elected government itself, when there are multiple legal means of ensuring the accuracy of the results. Refusal of certification does not guarantee liability: the claimant must always prove the claims and the right to redress under applicable law. However, the idea that the transgressions of elected officials should be cured only at the ballot box seems naïve at a time when the franchise itself has come under sustained attack. It may well be that, in order to resume business as usual, the Justice Department will have to decide that inciting a crowd to storm the Capitol is not an official government function. Criminal prosecution of individuals who violently stormed the Capitol is a necessary, but probably insufficient, response to the persistent attack on the values ​​that the three branches of the federal government are charged with protecting.

