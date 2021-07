Indonesia to decide on COVD-19 restrictions, survey shows public …

(Overhaul with government ready to decide on curb extension, add restaurant group warning and register deaths) By Stanley Widianto JAKARTA, July 19 (Reuters) – The Indonesian government is set to decide whether or not to extend the country’s toughest coronavirus restrictions to date, as an investigation has shown confidence in President Joko Widodo’s ability to manage the pandemic has fallen sharply among the public. Fueled by the spread of the more virulent Delta variant, Indonesia has reported more new cases of COVID-19 than any other country in the world, according to the seven-day average of a Reuters data tracking tool. It was just behind Brazil in terms of fatalities and reported a record 1,338 new deaths on Monday. The Indonesian Investigative Institute (LSI) opinion poll, which was conducted in late June before the worst of the current outbreak, showed confidence in the president’s ability to handle the pandemic has fallen to 43 % versus 56.5% in a February poll. “Confidence in the president’s ability to overcome the pandemic has declined sharply over the past four months,” said Djayadi Hanan, executive director of LSI, adding that confidence in the government was important to implement programs such as vaccinations. and movement restrictions. The results of the survey, which involved 1,200 people, showed that overall confidence in the president’s response still outweighed mistrust with 22.6% not trusting his actions and 32% neutral. . Asked to comment on the investigation, a spokesperson for the president said he had not studied the poll. The government was criticized in some media for its handling of the pandemic with the Tempo publication in an editorial on Monday claiming that authorities’ denial of the gravity of the situation had hampered efforts to control the outbreak. Elina Ciptadi, risk communications specialist, said to regain trust, the president should take a direct role in communications to ensure consistent and factual messages. “If government officials all say it’s under control, but the facts on the ground are that hospitals are overloaded and people are turned away, they lose their credibility,” she said. Indonesia imposed its toughest measures to contain the virus on July 3 and the government plans to extend them when they expire on Tuesday. Health experts have been pushing for an extension, although Emil Arifin, a restaurant association member of Parliament, said more than 400 restaurants in the greater Jakarta area could close permanently if restrictions continued without compensation. . ($ 1 = 14,495,000 rupees) (Supplementary report by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; edited by Ed Davies) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

