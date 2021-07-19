Trump’s claim about Arizona ballots is based on misunderstanding of early voting





Persevering in his quest to challenge his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, former President Donald Trump claimed that tens of thousands of mail-in ballots in Maricopa County, Ariz. Were mis-counted without being counted. a trace of their sending was sent to the voters.

In a July 15 statement, the day the GOP-controlled Arizona Senate held a hearing on an ongoing partisan audit of county election processes, Trump said:

“Although this, according to the Senate, is preliminary, with the results announced at a later date, it appears that 74,243 mail-in ballots were counted without a clear record of them being sent.”

That and other audit findings, he said, showed Biden did not win Arizona or other battlefield states.

Trump’s claim stems from remarks made during the hearing by Doug Logan, chief of Cyber ​​Ninjas, a company that was hired by Republicans in the Arizona Senate to conduct the audit. Logan was part of the “stop the theft” conspiracy theories about the election that culminated in the attack on the Capitol on January 6. Cyber ​​Ninjas has no previous election auditing experience.

At the hearing, Logan indicated that a clerical error could explain the number 74,243. He said:

“We have 74,243 mail-in ballots for which there is no clear record of being sent.… This could be something where the documentation was not done properly, there was an office problem, there There’s no proper stuff out there but I think when we ‘I’ve got 74,000, it’s worth, you know, knocking on a door and validating some of that information. “

Knocking on a door is a reference to the auditors’ suggestion that voters be visited door to door as part of the audit.

Logan asserted that so-called EV32 files are “meant to give a record of when a mail-in ballot is sent” and that EV33 files are “meant to give a record of when the mail-in ballot is being sent. received”.

In fact, the two documents are not just about mail-in ballots and only capture a limited period of time. The EV32 file includes all of the requests that voters make for advance ballots, by mail or in person, up to 11 days before polling day, and the EV33 file includes the advance ballots returned until Monday. leading up to election day, the Associated Press reported.

This means that there is a 10 day period between the last day of each report, during which thousands of postal votes are submitted and thousands more voters come to advance polling centers, request ballots. vote in person and submit them. In addition, the files do not contain any advance polls that arrived on polling day.

Maricopa County responded to Logans’ claim via Twitter, suggesting the auditor misunderstood early voting and used the wrong reports to calculate the number of ballots mailed out.

Because the advance poll can be done by mail or in person, where the ballots are delivered to the place where voters vote, “it is not unusual that we have more advance votes than mail-in ballots. sent, ”the county said.

The county said the two files “are not the appropriate files to refer to for a full accumulation of all the first ballots sent and received.”

There is no evidence that the mail-in ballots were counted incorrectly.

Joe Biden won Arizona by around 10,000 votes, toppling the state after Trump’s victory in 2016.

The findings of the audit, which began in April, will not affect the election outcome, as the results have already been certified by state officials and accepted by Congress.

The state is a battleground where Trump and his allies have spread the baseless claim that the election was stolen by Democrats. Maricopa County, home to Phoenix, has the most registered voters in the state.

We have assessed as false a claim by Trump, citing the audit, that “the entire Maricopa County database” has been deleted. We also verified a claim by False Trump that the audit revealed fraud.

Trump’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Our decision

Trump said in the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County, Ariz., “74,243 mail-in ballots were counted without” any clear record of them being sent. “

Maricopa County says that because early voting is done in person as well as by mail, it is not surprising that there are more early votes counted than ballots sent. The county also said auditors used the wrong files to try to calculate the number of advance ballots sent and received.

We rate the assertion of trumps as false.

