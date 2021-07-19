Narendra Modi Govt Announces Launch of National Logistics Excellence Awards to Spotlight the Logistics Industry





In an effort to shine the spotlight on the logistics sector, the government today announced the launch of the National Logistics Excellence Awards. The awards framework was finalized in consultation with logistics associations and industry partners of forum users. The prices are divided into two categories, the first group includes providers of logistics infrastructure / services and the second is for various user industries. User industries have widely appreciated the recognition due to the various actors involved in the logistics supply chain. The awards will highlight best practices including consolidation, process standardization, technology upgrade, digital transformations and sustainable practices. Through these awards, we aim to spotlight logistics service providers who have achieved operational excellence, embraced digitization and technology, improved customer service, and pursued sustainable practices, among other achievements, Mr. Pawan said. Agarwal, Special Secretary of the Logistics Division. He added that for user industries, the awards will highlight efforts for supply chain transformation, supplier ecosystem development, skills development, automation and other similar initiatives. . The awards will also be an opportunity to recognize the extraordinary measures that organizations have taken to address the deficiencies exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, including last mile delivery starts, the development of cold storage facilities, the efficient transport of oxygen and the uninterrupted supply of essential goods and services to the needy. While the Indian logistics industry has grown at a 10.5% CAGR, reaching approximately USD 215 billion in value in 2020, there are systemic and interconnected issues that need to be addressed to improve its efficiency. The overall logistics costs amount to nearly 14% of India’s GDP. Closing India’s competitiveness gap from the global average of 8% would make India’s logistics industry advanced, organized and efficient, on par with its global peers with the ambition of being among the top 25 countries in the world. the global logistics performance index (LPI). Industry participants and line ministry officials welcomed the initiative to recognize the logistics sector which plays an important role in economic development. An important outcome of the event will be a library of best practice logistics case studies, presented as a gallery of logistics excellence under the URL https://excellenceawardslogistics.gov.in hosted on the website of the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Logistics service providers and end-user industries doing outstanding work in logistics will be featured in the gallery. Organizations will be invited to submit nominations through the website of the Ministry of Trade and Industry. The shortlisted participants will present their case to a national jury, which will decide on the winners. The panel will be chaired by the Special Secretary of the Logistics Division and will include high-level representatives from relevant ministries, logistics and supply chain experts from leading academic and research institutions, as well as CXO-level professionals from user industries and service providers. The winners will be announced on October 31, 2021. All the case studies of the national jury finalists will be presented in the Logistics Excellence Gallery. (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on July 19, 2021 at 6:57 PM IST. For more information and updates on Politics, World, Sports, Entertainment, and Fashion life, connect to our website Latestly.com).

