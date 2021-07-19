Trump regrets not sending military personnel “immediately” to deal with unrest: book





A new book by two Washington Post journalists reveals one of former President Trump’s regrets. He told them he wished he had sent the army “immediately” to quell the unrest last summer. Nationwide unrest followed the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Former President Donald Trump has said he regrets not deploying the military “immediately” to American cities to quell the unrest last summer.

“I think if I had to do it again, I would have immediately called in the military,” Trump told Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker in an interview in March, according to an excerpt from their new book. I Alone Can Fix It: The Last Catastrophic Year of Donald J. Trump. “

Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in late May 2020, calls for racial justice and condemnation of police brutality quickly turned into protests. While many were peaceful, others were not. Unrest following Floyd’s murder has been seen in many cities across the country, from Portland to Washington, DC.

On June 1, 2020, Trump threatened to deploy US troops if states did not call on the National Guard to deal with protests and, at times, riots, violence and destruction.

“If a city or state refuses to take the necessary steps to defend the lives and property of its residents, then I will deploy the US military and quickly solve the problem for them,” he said in the Rose Garden .

Trump’s remarks seemed to indicate that he intended to invoke the Insurgency Act, a rarely used power that allows the president, by executive order, to deploy active-duty military troops nationwide to combat the unrest and law enforcement. The measure is widely seen as a last resort to enforce order when a state’s forces are insufficient or unrest threatens the government itself.

At one point, according to Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender’s new book “Frankly, we won this election,” Trump attempted to put the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, in charge. of a military response to the protests, but Milley pushed back, apparently triggering a blasphemy-filled shouting match in the situation room.

Trump has denied that such an incident took place, telling Axios it was “fake news.”

Bender also reported that Trump wanted to use the military to “beat the fuck up” protesters, according to CNN, but such aggressive rhetoric met with resistance from other officials, including Milley.

Amid fears that Trump would consider invoking the 1807 Insurgency Act, Mark Esper, then his defense secretary, caught the White House by surprise and publicly announced that he did not support such a move.

“The option of using active forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a last resort and only in the most urgent and serious situations,” Esper said during a press briefing at the Pentagon. “We are not in one of those situations now. I do not support the invocation of the Law of Insurgency.”

Esper said the National Guard was better suited for this mission. National Guard troops, unlike the active-duty military, train to quell civil unrest with as little force as necessary and are typically residents of the states and regions in which they serve.

Immediately afterwards, several media reported that the White House was “not happy” with Esper. More recent reports from the New Yorker revealed that Trump had gone “ape – t” on Esper in response. Trump then sacked his defense secretary after his loss in the 2020 election.

Trump recently told the New York Times, which reported that collaborators drafted a proclamation for such an order, that he never intended to invoke the Uprising Act and send troops into service. active in American cities. The Times reported that he was dissuaded from his plan.

