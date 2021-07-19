Boris Johnson’s cut to overseas aid budget shows the world’s poorest not a priority for UK government Ian Swanson





[Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.] And there is no escaping the dire consequences of this most cruel cut: it is estimated that cutbacks in aid will cause 100,000 preventable deaths among the world’s poorest people. Many of those who die will be children. At one point it looked like there would be as many as 50 Tory MPs ready to rebel against the British government on the plan and it would be defeated. But in the end, Chancellor Rishi Sunak persuaded enough of them to stick around and the government won a comfortable victory. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise When it first proposed to abandon the legally recognized and internationally recognized commitment to devote 0.7% of gross national income to foreign aid, in violation of a clear commitment, the government promised that it was temporary and that aid spending would be restored when the budgetary situation permitted. . But now ministers are imposing specific conditions on it: the 0.7% will not return until the Office for Budget Responsibility confirms that the government is no longer borrowing for current spending and that the underlying debt responds to tests that have only been passed once in the past 20 years. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Universal Credit: Boris Johnson Must Listen to SNP, Labor and Iain Duncan S … It seems that MM. Johnson, Sunak and the like have no plans to try and restore that cut anytime soon. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5394%"/> Aid abroad is not a priority for Boris Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and their colleagues in the UK government (Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA) Among the Tories who rebelled, Mr Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, was one of the harshest critics. Defying a three-line whip for the first time, she summed it up simply: “We made a promise to the poorest people in the world. The government broke that promise. Another former prime minister, John Major, said the government should be ashamed of itself. Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson called it a bloody disgrace. In reality, the $ 4 billion that will be saved by the reduction is tiny in the large scale of government borrowing and spending at the present time. But working with the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people is clearly not high on governments’ priority list. The abandonment of the 0.7% pledge follows last year’s decision to merge the Department of International Development with the Department of Foreign Affairs, despite warnings of the damage the move would cause to global reputation of Great Britain. The projects that will now suffer from the reduction in aid range from supporting girls’ education to helping the humanitarian crisis in Syria and Yemen and from clean water to immunizing children against polio, to name a few. Labor MP Sarah Champion, who chairs the Commons international development committee, said cutting aid spending was not an economic decision but a political one. The Conservatives had no qualms about increasing the military budget by $ 24 billion, including an increase in the number of Trident nuclear warheads. Mr Johnson may have felt safe wielding this particular spending ax, as he knows polls show little public affection for overseas aid. But international development matters. This is important because not only does it save lives, but it helps to create a better and more just world for all and recognizes the crucial principle of interdependence across the world. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

