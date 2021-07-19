Prime Minister Imran Khan says peace in Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s interest





Prime Minister Imran Khan meets with United States Special Representative for Reconciliation in Afghanistan Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad. The Prime Minister says the conflict in Afghanistan will pose serious challenges for Pakistan. The Prime Minister recalls that he has always insisted that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Monday that peace in Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s interest, as war in the neighboring country would pose serious challenges to Islamabad.

The Prime Minister’s comments came during his meeting with the United States Special Representative for Reconciliation in Afghanistan Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad in Islamabad, where the two sides exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan. and the need to speed up the peace process.

Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad is on a day trip to Islamabad as part of a visit to the region.

“The escalation of conflict and instability in Afghanistan was not in Pakistan’s interest as it would pose serious challenges for Pakistan in the areas of security and the influx of refugees, adding that a lasting peace in Afghanistan would pave the way for regional economic connectivity, ”the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister underlined Pakistan’s constructive efforts to facilitate peace efforts aimed at achieving an inclusive, broad and comprehensive political settlement to end more than four decades of conflict in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister recalled that he had constantly stressed that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

The imposition of a government by force will not lead to the resolution of the conflict and only a negotiated settlement will bring lasting peace and stability to Afghanistan, he said.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast support for a peaceful, stable and united Afghanistan, the Prime Minister stressed that a secure and secure western border is in Pakistan’s best interests and that Pakistan wishes to remain closely engaged with the United States and other countries concerned for the peace efforts.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for all Afghan parties to be flexible and to engage meaningfully with each other.

Prime Minister Imran Khan added that, as he suggested during the recent Central and South Asia Connectivity Conference in Tashkent, it was important that Afghanistan’s neighbors and countries in the region work together constructively for a lasting political settlement in Afghanistan.

“The war in Afghanistan represents a risk for the whole region”

Separately, the US Embassy in Pakistan, in a statement, mentioned that Khalilzad today met Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Khalilzad, during the meetings, had declared: “The continuation of the war in Afghanistan endangers the whole region and hinders its development.

Peace, on the other hand, will allow regional connectivity and increased trade and development, the special representative said.

“Tangible and material support for the peace process in Afghanistan is vital for its eventual success, as are the positive long-term relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/360847-pm-imran-khan-reiterates-peace-in-afghanistan-is-in-pakistans-interest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos