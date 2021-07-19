Caitlyn Jenner says she would support Donald Trump if he ran for US presidency in 2024





Caitlyn Jenner has said she will support Donald Trump if he runs for president again in 2024.

On Saturday Justice with Judge Jeanine on Fox News, the 71-year-old was questioned by TV host Jeanine Pirro on whether Trump should stand for re-election.

It’s her decision, Jenner replied.

Would you support him if he did? Pirro asked, to which Jenner replied: If I was governor of the state of California, obviously I would support him.

The former reality TV star told Pirro, I don’t like what’s going on in this country right now

(Fox News)

The former reality TV star is aiming to replace Democrat Gavin Newsom in Sacramento by running for governor of California.

I don’t like what’s going on in this country right now, she told Fox News.

We always try to put everyone in a box. Like, you’re white, you’re black, you’re a republican, you’re a democrat.

If you’re a Republican, you’ve got to think that way … You know, Republican ideas. And it’s not me.

I am an inclusive Republican because I have conservative economic values, she said.

Jenner is scheduled to appear on Australias Celebrity Big Brother and has denied that it would interfere with her candidacy to become governor of California. She took to her 3.4 million Twitter followers to silence rumors she had abandoned her campaigning efforts just two months before California’s September 14 election.

In a separate interview, Jenner told Elex Michaelson it’s easier to come off as trans than as a Republican gubernatorial candidate.

I told my whole family about my gubernatorial candidacy and to be honest with you it was easier to run as a trans than as a Republican gubernatorial candidate, it was a lot more hard to sell, she told Fox 11.

