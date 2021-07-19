Parliamentary proceedings | Never seen such a negative state of mind in Parliament: Prime Minister Modi slams the opposition into heckling

As the Prime Minister rose in Lok Sabha to introduce the new ministers, opposition members created an uproar by throwing slogans



On July 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the opposition for creating a ruckus and preventing them from introducing newly inducted Union ministers to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, claiming that a state of such a negative spirit had never been seen in Parliament.

As the Prime Minister rose in Lok Sabha to introduce the new ministers, members of the opposition created an uproar by throwing slogans.

Dismayed by the disturbance, Modi said, it should make everyone proud that several women, many people from the SC and ST community have been sworn in as ministers.

It seems that some people cannot digest that more women, members of SC, ST and OBC communities become ministers, Modi said, and noted that several new ministers are children of farmers and also belong to OBC communities. ,

In Rajya Sabha, too, the prime minister was unable to introduce the newly inducted ministers as several opposition members shouting slogans gathered in the chamber well to protest various issues.

The prime minister criticized the opposition, echoing the views he expressed at Lok Sabha.

It is a matter of pride that people in rural India, from ordinary families, have taken the oath of office as ministers. But some people don’t want ministers introduced. They also have an anti-women mindset as they don’t want women ministers to appear in the House, he said.

Such a negative mindset has never been seen in parliament, Mr Modi told the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, speaking to reporters ahead of the start of the monsoon session, the prime minister said the opposition should ask the sharpest and most difficult questions in parliament, but said the government should also be authorized to answer them in a cordial environment.

The Prime Minister’s call comes at a time when the opposition is eager to seize the waiver of power over a host of issues, including handling the second wave of COVID-19, rising fuel prices, farmers are agitated and a report from an international media consortium which has claimed that more than 300 verified cell phone numbers, including that of two sitting ministers, could have been targeted for hacking via Israeli spyware.

Mr Modi said he wanted meaningful discussions in parliament on the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the world.

The prime minister said he had asked all the leaders to take some time on the evening of July 20 when he wanted to give detailed information on the pandemic.

We want a discussion in the House as well as outside the House with all the leaders. I constantly meet with chief ministers and all kinds of discussions take place in different forums. So I also want to meet with the leaders of the room as the House moves forward and it will be practical and we can talk about it. [the pandemic] face to face, he said.

Hoping that the session will be productive and devoted to meaningful discussions, Mr. Modi said the government is fully ready to give the answers that the people of the country want.

I urge all MPs and political parties to ask the toughest and most pointed questions, but they should also allow the government to respond in a cordial environment as democracy is strengthened by conveying the truth to the people, Mr. Modi, adding that it builds people’s confidence and improves the pace of development.

Speaking of the ongoing vaccination program in the country, Modi said he was moving at a rapid pace and also urged MPs to cooperate to follow all COVID-19 protocols.

The vaccine is given in baahu [arms], and those who take it become Baahubali. The only way to become Baahubali to fight the coronavirus is to get vaccinated, Modi said.

More than 40 million people have become baahubali in the fight against the coronavirus, the prime minister said the vaccination program was progressing rapidly.

Noting that the pandemic has engulfed the entire world, Modi said he wanted there to be a meaningful discussion regarding the pandemic as a high priority.

All the practical suggestions given by the deputies can usher in novelty in the fight against the pandemic, if there are gaps, they can be rectified, and everyone can move forward together in this fight, he added. .