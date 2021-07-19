Chinese digital yuan movements suggest a broader reboot

The dollar is unlikely to lose its status as a global reserve currency anytime soon, says Josh Lipsky at the Atlantic Council, where he heads adigital currency tracker. But if a digital yuan proliferates, it could slowly undermine the bite of the dollar, the attractiveness of the dollar, the use of the dollar in sanctions. And that’s what people are talking about.

One of the first battlegrounds, Lipsky says, is in global debt circles. China, it is well known, internationalizes its public market of 18 trillion dollars. The likes of Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, BlackRock, Credit Suisse, Schroders, Vanguard and Amundi and their peers don’t seem to be able to expand their Shanghai staff quickly enough to handle Chinese debt.

Right now, most of the world’s debt is in dollars. Beijing, he says, really wants to convert this debt into yuan and digitization can only accelerate this proposal.

Generally speaking, it’s not necessarily a problem for the United States that China is the first to walk out the door with a digital currency. It is a mistake, he says, that the conversation is portrayed as China versus the United States. After all, at least 75 countries are working on a central bank-backed digital exchange unit.

For China, however, it is more important to have a good grasp of the digital yuan than to be the first. To gain global trust and increase efficiency, the Xis team must strike the right balance between cybersecurity and libertarian instincts.

Beijing’s capitalist credentials have had a few difficult months. The cumulative effect of the crackdown on Hong Kong autonomy, the removal of Jack Mas Ant Group’s initial public offering (IPO), and the more recent Didi Global listing fiasco have raised concerns among global investors that Xi does not prioritize aperture control.

The argument that Beijing protects user data while monitoring Alibaba, Ant, Baidu, Didi, JD.com, ByteDance, owner of Tencent and TikTok and a myriad of others, doesn’t make much – something to allay concerns that a digital yuan will be a surveillance boon for the Communist Party.

Gaining confidence in a global yuan, says Mark Sobel, a former senior official in the US Treasury Department, requires striking a clear and verifiable middle ground between Beijing’s control freakish tendencies and privacy. The problem is that Xis regulators have so far convinced few foreign investors that they are ready to take a hands-off approach.

The PBOC, says Sobel, who now works at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, has a knowledgeable and outward-looking staff. But, he says, the PBOC is not independent. And the digitization of the RMB does not change that.

Will President Xi Jinping Relax Chinese Currency Controls? Photo: AFP

Practical approach

It follows that the Xis government might be better off slowing the deployment of the digital yuan to ensure that the future of the Chinese currency has as few bugs as possible. And as few avoidable geopolitical trips as possible.

While details of Ant Group’s November IPO put on hold and this month’s Didi investigation differ, both have raised concerns overseas that Xi is not serious. about letting market forces play a decisive role in shaping Beijing’s policies.

The news of the last few days offers a timely opportunity to reverse the script.

Giving the Shanghai authorities fiscal autonomy would indeed be contrary to the mark for the inner circle of Xis. On the one hand, a 15% tax on mainland China’s most important financial center could silence criticism from Group of Seven (G7) circles that Xi did not sign their minimum interest rate pact. for companies. On the other hand, it sends a strong signal to other local communities.

This is especially true of the so-called XisGreaterBayArea. Think of the world’s largest special enterprise zone like Silicon Valley East in southern China. It brings together Hong Kong and Macao as well as Shenzhen and eight other municipalities all destined to become powers in their own right: Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing.

Last year, Xi signed the 15-nation regional comprehensive economic partnership, a trade deal that places China’s economy directly at the center of the aspirations of three billion people seeking middle-to-high income status. For HSBC economist Natalie Blyth, it is nothing less than a tipping point that has accelerated the regional shift from West to East and the rise of Asia.

A view of the Grande Baie region. Photo: Asia Times

The Greater Bay Area, in theory, is a process of generating a number of tech unicorns that would end up hosting IPOs in Shenzhen, Shanghai, or Hong Kong. The specter of fiscal autonomy of the treatment of Shanghai in the South could accelerate the development and attractiveness of the zones.

It could also boost Xis’ ambitions to dominate global technology by 2025. In June alone, continental manufacturers of semiconductors, memory and logic components produced30.8 billion tokens, an increase of approximately 40% from a year ago. A month earlier, companies on the continent were producing nearly 30 integrated circuits, or about 1 billion per day. Imagine what can be achieved with new Shanghai-style tax incentives and other policy adjustments.

Hong Kong’s days are numbered?

BillBishop, the editor of the widely read Sinocism China newsletter, notes that the recent Beijing indexes appear to be great news for Shanghai, its development and its real estate. It remains to be seen, however, what this means for Hong Kong, a city undergoing regulatory change.

If implemented, Bishop says, these tax changes would appear to go a long way in helping Shanghai replace Hong Kong as a key financial gateway to the rest of the PRC.

The real if, however, concerns Xis’ confidence to create a credible digital currency that prioritizes efficiency and ease of use over state control.

The potential is limitless. Consumers on the continent are already showing less interest and less interest in carrying notes and coins in their wallets. The PBOC digital yuan trial has already passed $ 5 billion in transactions. Imagine once it is widely available. Across the country, nearly 21 million people have opened digital wallets.

If China turns to digitalization to internationalize the yuan, it could be the Xi Era restart that investors have long hoped for.