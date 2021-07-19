Several Delhi-based diplomats, international NGO staff on the Pegasus list





Diplomats from Iran, Afghanistan, China, Nepal on the list, reports Le Monde.

As reports that Indian politicians and journalists were the targets of surveillance operations carried out with the help of spyware Pegasus took center stage on Monday, French newspaper Le Monde reported that several Delhi-based diplomats Also on the list of potential targets for the 2017-2021 phone hack was a phone associated with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Monday, media from the 17-member consortium released more details of the leaked database allegedly owned by the Israeli tech company, the NSO Group, which developed Pegasus. The US-based Washington Post, UK-based The Guardian and The Wire in India reported that the phone numbers for a UK high commission and two officials from the US Centers for Control and Prevention of diseases (CDC) and international NGO staff The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was also included in the database of target people.

New Delhi currently has hostile relations with China and Pakistan, and their diplomats are closely watched, but it is significant that the list includes several countries with which India also has very friendly relations.

The numbers of [Pakistan Prime Minister] Imran Khan and several of his ambassadors in India are listed as potential targets. Dozens of other Delhi-based diplomats and ambassadors are also included, from Iran, Afghanistan, China, Nepal and Saudi Arabia, according to the report published on Monday in Le Monde, adding that the number of high- Pakistani commissioners in India was also on the list. .

Explained: Pegasus, the spyware that arrived via WhatsApp

According to the Washington Post, Khan did not respond to a request for comment. The Hindu requested responses from each of the embassies and high commissions listed in the reports, but received none. Foreign Ministry officials said they were unaware of the issue raised by diplomatic missions in meetings with the government so far.

The Gates Foundation and the CDC have had run-ins with the Modi government over the past few years over the regulation of the FCRA. While a Gates-backed NGO was barred from receiving foreign funding in 2017, the CDC was placed on a “prior approvals” watchlist for foreign funding in December 2019.

“Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have no comment,” CDC said in statement to The Hindu

According to the Le Monde report, use of the Pegasus software began just after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel in July 2017, a visit that was marked by his close interactions with then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. .

In response to media reports, the NSO Group made it clear that the Israeli government must approve all exports of technology like Pegasus, and that it is only sold to law enforcement and government intelligence agencies. controlled.

More than 50,000 telephone numbers of citizens grouped mainly in Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, India, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were studied within the framework of international collaboration of NGOs and media organizations investigating the telephone. monitoring using Pegasus.

The government has denied any wrongdoing or carried out unauthorized surveillance, but has not confirmed or denied whether it has purchased or deployed the Pegasus spyware.

