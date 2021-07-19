Man arrested after wearing burqa to evade COVID airport screening

An Indonesian man who allegedly disguised himself as his wife and used the negative results of his COVID-19 test to board a plane has been caught after nearly pulling off the daring but dangerous coup.

The unusual attempt occurred in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia ravaged by the pandemic, which has overtaken India as new epicenter of the pandemic– recording more than 50,000 new cases daily over the weekend, though health experts say the true number could be much higher.

In recent days, the country has recorded more than 1,000 daily deaths, superior to India and Brazil. More than 70,000 people have been killed since the pandemic hit Indonesia, but the country has only vaccinated about 6% of its population of nearly 300 million people.

According to local media, the airline passenger, identified only by the initials “DW”, managed to bypass safety and health officials at Jakarta Airport which operates numerous domestic flights and jumped into a plane bound for his hometown on the island of Ternate.

To do this, he allegedly put on his wife’s burqa, a veil worn by some Muslim women to cover almost the entire face, but was surprised as he changed into it at some point during the trip.

He then tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials who received DW upon his arrival in Ternate said they would step up security screening efforts in light of the incident. After the man tested positive, he was transported to his home by ambulance, according to CNN Indonesia.

“The suspect is still self-isolating at home. He will be questioned once he has tested negative, ”said Chief Police Commissioner Adip Rojikan of the Northern Moluccas Police Force. a separate report.

Funeral pauses at a COVID-19 burial site in Surabaya, east Java. Photo: JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP

The COVID-19 situation in Indonesia remains dire, with new infections and death rates rising daily. Doctors and medical staff die while trying to cope with the brunt of the pandemic as the deadly Delta variant tears apart hospitals, which are now overcrowded.

A new opinion poll has shown that confidence in Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s handling of the pandemic has waned, Reuters reported.

From Vietnam to Thailand and Myanmar, countries in Southeast Asia are also facing an increase in the number of cases and governments are under pressure.

In Thailand and Indonesia in particular, there is an intense debate on countries’ use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. The two governments have announced plans to give booster shots different types of vaccines to health workers who have received doses of Sinovac vaccine.

