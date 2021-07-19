Politics
“Sacked for tweets critical of Prime Minister Modi,” says journalist Aaj Tak; Company citations policy
New Delhi: A journalist employed by a news channel belonging to the India Today group claimed he was fired from his job for two tweets criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His employers said he was in violation of the group’s social media policy.
Shyam Meera Singh had been working at the online edition of Aaj Tak news channel since December 2020, he said. Thread.
On Monday, July 19, Singh tweeted that he had been fired from Aaj Tak because of his tweets about the prime minister.
I am fired from my Aaj Tak channel (India Today Group) for writing these two tweets about Prime Minister Modi. pic.twitter.com/L6JRlC3RDi
Shyam Meera Singh (@ShyamMeeraSingh) July 19, 2021
Singh offered screenshots of tThe two tweets he referred to criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first tweet read, Who says respect the Prime Minister. They should ask first [Narendra] Modi to respect the post of Prime Minister.
The second tweet, written mostly in Hindi, translates to “When I write something on Twitter, people start tagging my organization telling them to fire me. I make sure the next tweet is louder… I won’t back down in writing that Modi is a shameless prime minister.
The next tweet in his thread read, I want to reiterate over and over and over again “Yes! Modi is a shameless prime minister.
I wanna reiterate over and over and over again
‘Yes! Modi is a shameless prime minister “
Shyam Meera Singh (@ShyamMeeraSingh) July 19, 2021
Singh then tweeted screenshot of an alleged termination email sent to them. It reads:
This follows your continued social media breaches, despite previous warnings. You are familiar with the social media policies and the ITG (India Today Group) code of conduct which specifically advise using social media for news that has been posted or broadcast by the system and not for personal opinions.
Singh tweeted that the mail also had two attached screenshots of his two tweets about Modi.
India Today Group sent me screenshots of these two tweets, indicating the reasons for the termination, which concerned Prime Minister Modi. pic.twitter.com/Q7Vx2P7adB
Shyam Meera Singh (@ShyamMeeraSingh) July 19, 2021
In October last year, the India Today group published a notice banning its employees from expressing their personal political views on social media platforms. The notice also stated that those under contract with the India Today Group may only use their personal social media credentials to post or promote content belonging to the group that has been used in print or digital media, or on air. .
Talking to Thread, Singh said it was a question of restricting freedom of expression, and the Supreme Court has repeatedly said in its judgments that if an act, a rule, a bill or a code of conduct violates the fundamental right to freedom of expression, it would be considered null and void.
“India Today or any other institution cannot wrest the right to freedom of expression in the name of a code of conduct,” he said.
He added that while he respects “India Today’s contribution to journalism as well as its founder Arun Poorie,” this issue cannot be overlooked.
He added: “These codes of conduct in media institutions are not their own codes. They are imposed on them by the Prime Minister and the Union’s Ministry of the Interior.
‘Repeat offense’
Thread also contacted the India Today group for comment. India Today Group responded by saying that Shyam Meera Singhs’ services had been terminated due to a “repeated violation” of the group’s social media policy.
In its statement, the Group said that Singh violated the policy in two respects: First, it went against the advice of social media policies and the India Today Group’s code of conduct to use media. social for news, and second because it failed to respect the “healthy” and “abuse-free” news ecosystem.
India Today also said that Singh continues to violate company policies by “not removing his association with our company from his social media accounts and by sharing confidential internal emails between employer and employee. “.
However, at the time of this report’s publication, Singh’s Twitter bio read: “Journalist, fired from @aajtak.”
Further, India Today Group said: “As a market leader, it is our responsibility to ensure the security of our news and social media platforms for people who wish to have constructive conversations in the field of dignity, civility and decency. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
