PML-N will block Shahrah-e-Dastoor if AJK elections are rigged: Maryam Nawaz





PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a rally ahead of the July 25 election at AJK Abbaspur, July 19, 2021. Maryam says PML-N will not accept the results if the elections are rigged. PTI candidates ask Prime Minister Imran not to return to their constituencies, she adds. Terms the alleged "failure" of the government to kidnap the Afghan ambassador's daughter.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that her party would call for a sit-in at Shahrah-e-Dastoor (Constitution Avenue) in Islamabad if the July 25 elections to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir were rigged.

“We will not accept the results if the elections are rigged,” she said at a rally ahead of the AJK Haveli elections.

“How much did Sardar Tanvir Ilyas buy you (Imran Khan) for and how much did you try to buy the Kashmiri vote through your new ATM?” ” she asked.

Maryam alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had “run his new ATM” Ilyas to AJK from Islamabad. “Ilyas bribed a government official by giving him 1 billion rupees, think about what he must have given Imran Khan.”

The PML-N vice-chairman said that “despite the use of public funds” for small rallies, the prime minister’s party was unable to attract people and, following their “humiliation public “, the PTI candidates ask Prime Minister Imran Khan not to return to their constituencies.

“His candidates are saying not to come back or we might not even get four votes,” she said.

Speaking of the alleged kidnapping of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter, Maryam said it was the “failure” of the PTI-led government.

AJK PM warns against rigging

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, at a press conference in Muzaffarabad, said he would not allow Prime Minister Imran Khan to rig the July elections.

“I have no personal grudges against Kashmir Federal Minister of Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, but I do not understand that tomatoes and eggs are thrown at you, then you respond by shooting people”, a- he declared.

The AJK Prime Minister asked whether it was Bani Gala resident PM Imran Khan that the Federal Minister had resorted to such actions. “I will present my case to the people of Kashmir.”

