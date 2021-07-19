Trump supporter sentenced to eight months in prison for his role in the Capitol riot | Attack on the US Capitol





A Florida man was sentenced to eight months in prison on Monday for his role in the January 6 insurgency in Washington, a sentence that may serve as a benchmark for subsequent cases.

Paul Hodgkins, of Tampa, has pleaded guilty to obstructing formal proceedings after violating the US Senate chamber in the attack on the US Capitol.

Hodgkins was filmed wearing a Trump 2020 t-shirt, with a flag slung over his shoulder and sunglasses around his neck, and seen taking a selfie with a self-proclaimed shaman wearing a horned helmet and other rioters on the ‘platform behind him.

He is the first rioter to be convicted of a crime related to the attack, which saw hundreds of Trump supporters storm the Capitol after being fed lies about electoral fraud causing Trump to be defeated by Joe Biden.

More than 570 people were charged with participating in the riot, during and after which five people died.

Prosecutors had asked Hodgkins to serve 18 months, claiming in a court filing that he, like every rioter, contributed to the collective threat to democracy by forcing lawmakers to temporarily drop their certification of Bidens’ victory and stand aside. rush to take cover.

Speaking in court in Washington on Monday, Hodgkins apologized and said he was ashamed of his behavior.

Reading a prepared text, he described being caught in euphoria as he passed through Washington, then followed a crowd of hundreds to Capitol Hill and into the Capitol building itself.

If I had any idea that the protest … would escalate [the way] he did … I would never have ventured further than the sidewalk of Pennsylvania Avenue, Hodgkins told US District Judge Randolph Moss.

He added: It was a foolish decision on my part.

Moss said Hodgkins actively and intentionally participated in an attack that threatened democracy itself, BuzzFeed reported. Moss also said Americans should be aware that the assault on Capitol Hill would have serious consequences.

The court had to consider both what I believe were the extremely damaging events that happened that day, but also who Mr Hodgkins is as an individual, Moss said. And since I think that is reflected in the sentence I imposed, I tried to find that balance.

Hodgkins’ sentence could influence other defendants when they decide to accept the plea agreements or go to trial. He and others are charged with serious crimes but have not been charged, as others have been, for roles in larger conspiracies.

A lawyer for Hodgkins had asked Moss not to impose a prison sentence, saying the shame that would attach to Hodgkins for the rest of his life should be taken into account.

Whatever punishment this court may inflict, she will be pale in comparison to the scarlet letter Mr. Hodgkins will wear for the rest of his life, Patrick N Leduc wrote in a court record, citing a novel by Nathaniel Hawthorne in which a woman accused of adultery is forced to wear a letter A.

The record argued that Hodgkins’ conduct was not much different from that of Anna Morgan Lloyd, other than stepping on Senate floor. Lloyd, 49, from Indiana, was the first of some 500 people arrested to be sentenced. She pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced last month to three years of probation.

Hodgkins has not been charged with assaulting anyone or damaging property. Prosecutors said he deserved some leniency for assuming his responsibilities almost immediately and pleading guilty to obstruction, carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

But they also noted how he boarded a bus in his hometown of Tampa bound for a Trump rally carrying rope, goggles and latex gloves in a backpack, claiming that he had come to Washington prepared for violence.

On January 6, he passed through grounds littered with smashed police barriers and shattered windows, passing officers and others with injuries as the crowds made their way to the Capitol, prosecutors said.

Time and time again, rather than turn around and beat a retreat, Hodgkins insisted, the government said.

