Confusion over when Boris Johnson left No 10 for Checkers as spokesman changes story





No 10 changed his story on when Boris Johnson left for his Checkers country home, as Labor demanded to know if Sajid Javid already had symptoms of Covid, after the pairs reunited. The prime minister’s spokesperson first said the departure took place early in the weekend, then said it was Friday morning before correcting himself by saying it was 3 p.m. Friday. He did not respond directly if Mr Johnson knew if his health secretary was feeling bad when he left London for Checkers after a meeting between the two on Friday. The correct process was followed, the spokesperson said, saying Mr Johnson was at the country house when he was identified as a close contact of Mr Javid, by the test and traceability system. When contacted by NHS Test and Trace over the weekend, he isolated himself and subsequently did not travel as he did not want to travel across the country, he added. Mr Johnson led a press conference via video link from Checkers while Patrick Vallance, the chief science adviser, and deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam spoke from Downing Street. Sir Keir Starmer said there were questions to be answered, asking: Did Boris Johnson visit his country in retreat after Sajid Javid first had symptoms? We know the Prime Minister likes to look for a loophole. We need to know when the Prime Minister was contacted and where he was. In a contradictory briefing, the spokesperson was unable to say when Mr Johnson learned of Mr Javid’s positive test or when he was identified as close contact by test and trace. At one point, he said he left for Checkers on Friday morning before it was reported that there were photos of the health secretary leaving the pair’s meeting early Friday afternoon. After saying the departure was at 3 p.m., the spokesperson said: The Health Secretary took his test on Saturday, so the correct procedure was followed. He did not want to say if Carrie Johnson, the Prime Minister’s wife, was with him, but said Chancellor Rishi Sunak was in quarantine in his apartment above No 10. Downing Street issued a statement at 8 a.m. on Sunday, saying Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak would be breaking isolation rules by participating in a daily workplace contact test pilot. But he was forced into a quick turnaround amid public anger at the impression that they were dodging the strict rules imposed on everyone else contacted by test and trace. The isolation means a crucial meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin to discuss the crisis over the Northern Ireland protocol and the proposed amnesty for the murders of Troubles has been lifted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-chequers-isolation-javid-b1886575.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

