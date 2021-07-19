Global community calls for urgent Taliban ceasefire | Voice of America

ISLAMABAD – Foreign diplomatic missions in Afghanistan on Monday called on the Taliban to urgently cease their military offensive, saying this goes against claims the insurgent group wants a negotiated settlement to the war.

The collective appeal comes a day after the Taliban and senior Afghan government officials ended a two-day meeting in Doha, Qatar on Sunday, without reporting any significant progress on the peace talks.

Insurgent violence thwarts efforts to reach a negotiated solution to the conflict and harms and displaces the civilian population, said 15 missions, including the United States, as well as the NATO envoy to the country in a joint statement. .

“The Taliban offensive is in direct contradiction with their claim to support a negotiated settlement of the conflict and with the Doha peace process, the statement said.

It was widely expected that the Doha meeting this weekend would produce a temporary mutual ceasefire to allow war-weary Afghans to peacefully celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid from Tuesday.

But a post-meeting joint statement made no mention of a halt to the escalation of Afghan hostilities.

We have agreed to continue talks, seek a political settlement to the current crisis, avoid civilian casualties, facilitate humanitarian aid and medical supplies to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, Abdullah Abdullah tweeted on Monday. , who led the Kabul delegation during the talks.

The United States welcomed the talks and the commitment by both sides to accelerate negotiations towards an inclusive political settlement.

The United States urges the Taliban to honor the commitment made in the joint declaration to protect Afghan infrastructure, protect civilians and cooperate on humanitarian assistance, the State Department spokesman said Monday, Ned Price, in a statement.

No Eid truce

For the past three years, the Taliban have observed temporary Eid truces, but this time they made no such announcement and instead stepped up attacks on the battlefield.

“In this Eid al-Adha (festival), the Taliban should lay down their arms for good and show the world their attachment to the peace process,” the foreign missions said in their statement.

He also condemned alleged rights violations, such as the closure of schools and media in areas controlled by insurgents.



FILE – Smoke hangs over the site of an explosion as Afghan forces clash with Taliban fighters near Kunduz, Afghanistan, July 10, 2021, in this Reuters photo taken from video.

The Taliban have captured several new districts since early May, when allied US and NATO troops began to formally withdraw from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war, and they plan to complete the withdrawal of ‘by the end of next month.

The Taliban said on Monday that their fighters had made further gains in parts of the country while Afghan government forces also said they had recaptured a number of districts from insurgents.

Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada in his Eid-related post said he “strongly promotes” a political settlement of the war, but has not called on pro-government Afghan security forces to submit to his group. insurgents and pave the way for the creation of a system in the country.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his government have played down the Taliban’s advances, saying the security forces are determined to take the lost territory.

Ghani traveled to the western province of Herat, near the border with Iran, to examine the security situation there. The Taliban recently captured almost all of Herat’s districts, effectively placing the provincial capital under siege.

Turkey to hold talks with Taliban

Separately, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the Taliban must end their brothers’ occupation of land and show the world that peace reigns in Afghanistan right away.

Turkish media quoted Erdogan telling reporters in Istanbul that his government was planning talks with the Taliban over the group’s opposition to Turkey’s plans to secure and manage Kabul International Airport after the departure of international troops led by the United States of Afghanistan.

Washington has asked Ankara to secure Kabul airport after the troops withdraw from Afghanistan. Erdogan said last week that he agreed during his recent meeting with US President Joe Biden on the scope of how to undertake the proposed mission.

The Taliban denounced his statement as reprehensible and threatened Turkish troops with jihad if they remained in Afghanistan after all international forces left the country.

Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey planned to discuss the issue with the Taliban, but gave no further details.

God willing, we will see what kind of talks we have with the Taliban and where those talks take us, the Turkish president said.