Trump companies generated $ 2.4 billion in revenue while he was president

Former President Donald Trumps’ company generated $ 2.4 billion in revenue during his four years in office, according to a forbes report.

And the Trump business empire would have reaped even more if it weren’t for the pandemic. During the first three years of his presidency, the Trump company made around $ 650 million a year. In 2020, as the pandemic ravaged the hospitality industry, revenues fell to around $ 450 million, Forbes reports.

Trump refused to part with his companies when he took office, an unprecedented move for a US president. Trump retained ownership of his business operations throughout his tenure, although he said he ceded control to his two sons. Although the arrangement is legal, government watchdogs have said it does not go far enough.

I could actually run my business and run the government at the same time, Trump said at the time. I don’t like the way it looks, but I would be able to do it if I wanted to.

The majority of revenue over those four years came from Trumps clubs and golf properties, which grossed $ 940 million. Mar-a-Lago, the private Florida club he sometimes referred to as his Winter White House, grossed around $ 90 million.

The use by the former president of his own properties during his tenure was very controversial. In 2020, the The Washington Post reported that the U.S. government had paid Trump companies at least $ 2.5 million during Trump’s visits to his own properties, including room and board costs billed to the Secret Service.

Weekend and vacation trips aside, Trump has used Mar-a-Lago as a sort of alternative to Camp David, hosting foreign summits and dignitaries including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister. Shinzo Abe at the club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Eyebrows were raised when foreign governments and entities seeking a deal or regulatory clearance from the US government appeared to show a preference for accommodation at the Trump Hotel in Washington, DC, over their own. many local alternatives.

Trump’s commercial real estate assets also helped bolster results, as tenants stuck in long-term contracts continued to pay rent throughout the pandemic.

The hospitality, licensing and management sector has not been so fortunate during the pandemic. Estimated revenues remained around $ 100 million from 2017 to 2019, but dropped to nearly $ 50 million in 2020.

The debt burden in the Trump business empire is estimated at over a billion dollars.

But it’s worth noting that during his four years in office, Trump’s net worth has declined significantly. In 2016, the year he was elected, Forbes felt the businessman was worth $ 3.7 billion. The current estimate: $ 2.4 billion.

